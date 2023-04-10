‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘P.D.’ & ‘Med’ Renewed for New Seasons on NBC

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Miranda Rae Mayo in 'Chicago Fire,' Jason Beghe in 'Chicago P.D.,' and Nick Gehlfuss in 'Chicago Med.'
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC; Lori Allen/NBC; George Burns Jr/NBC

The One Chicago franchise isn’t going anywhere.

NBC has renewed Chicago Fire (for Season 12), Chicago P.D. (for Season 11), and Chicago Med (for Season 9). All three dramas will continue to be part of the network’s line-up for the 2023-2024 season. These pickups come after all three had been renewed for three seasons back in February 2020, making this the first time in a while their fates were unknown (though very likely). Like the rest of NBC’s lineup, new episodes of the three shows are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming, in a statement. “A huge thank you to Dick [Wolf] and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

Added Wolf (whose Law & Order franchise was also all renewed), “I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC. All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

Which Are the Largest Current Shared Universes in Primetime TV?
Related

Which Are the Largest Current Shared Universes in Primetime TV?

Chicago Fire, P.D., and Med all rank among the top 10 in both the key 18-49 demo and total viewers (L+7). P.D. is tied for the #1 broadcast drama in the demo for the 2022-2023 season (L+7). With its One Chicago Wednesdays, NBC is the #1 network in entertainment programming in the demo and total viewers (L+7) that day.

These renewals come after NBC previously picked up Quantum Leap, La Brea, and Night Court for the 2023-2024 season. The network also moved Found, which was supposed to debut in the midseason, to its fall schedule.

Chicago Fire - NBC

Chicago Fire where to stream

Chicago Med - NBC

Chicago Med where to stream

Chicago P.D. - NBC

Chicago P.D. where to stream

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

One Chicago

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
W ANI
1
‘American Idol’: Did Your Favorites Make the Top 24?
TJ Holmes, Kelly Ripa, and Amy Robach
2
Kelly Ripa Chimes In on T. J. Holmes & Amy Robach Scandal
Michael Lerner in Maron
3
Michael Lerner Dies: ‘Glee,’ ‘Clueless’ & ‘Elf’ Actor Was 81
Brian Henegar on Jeopardy!
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Brian Henegar Reacts to ‘SNL’ Joke About Him
5
Daisy Kelliher Gets Candid About Her ‘Complicated’ Love Triangle