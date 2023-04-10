‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘P.D.’ & ‘Med’ Renewed for New Seasons on NBC

The One Chicago franchise isn’t going anywhere.

NBC has renewed Chicago Fire (for Season 12), Chicago P.D. (for Season 11), and Chicago Med (for Season 9). All three dramas will continue to be part of the network’s line-up for the 2023-2024 season. These pickups come after all three had been renewed for three seasons back in February 2020, making this the first time in a while their fates were unknown (though very likely). Like the rest of NBC’s lineup, new episodes of the three shows are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming, in a statement. “A huge thank you to Dick [Wolf] and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

Added Wolf (whose Law & Order franchise was also all renewed), “I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC. All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

Chicago Fire, P.D., and Med all rank among the top 10 in both the key 18-49 demo and total viewers (L+7). P.D. is tied for the #1 broadcast drama in the demo for the 2022-2023 season (L+7). With its One Chicago Wednesdays, NBC is the #1 network in entertainment programming in the demo and total viewers (L+7) that day.

These renewals come after NBC previously picked up Quantum Leap, La Brea, and Night Court for the 2023-2024 season. The network also moved Found, which was supposed to debut in the midseason, to its fall schedule.