Love Is Blind goes live! For the first time ever, Netflix is hosting a live reunion event with Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion. This will mark the streaming platform’s second live venture after Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage comedy special aired Sunday, March 4.

The Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion will take place on Sunday, April 16, two days after the April 14 season finale drops. The reunion will stream live from Los Angeles as hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey bring the season’s couples back together for the first time since filming ended.

The streamer teases there will be couples and singles in attendance when the tea is spilled. Some pairs have already split this season. Does this mean Season 4 “villain” Irina Solomonova will be appearing in this get together, as she and Zack called it quits in Episode 5? Or could this be a hint that more couples will break up before the season’s complete? See the returning cast in the teaser above, and keep in mind that Netflix says “anything could happen” in this first-of-its-kind show.

As the logline describes: “Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will join the cast for this front row seat as they unravel all the season’s twists and turns, share reactions to watching their stories unfold, and find out which couples are still together after saying ‘I do’ and ‘I don’t.’ Anything could happen!”

If you’re unsure how to tune into the streamer’s live events, here’s a breakdown on how to watch the Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion from Netflix:

7:50/6:50c: Love is Blind: The Live Reunion will be available for members on Netflix. If members click on the "Watch Live" button prior to the official start, they will be taken to a waiting room until the reunion begins.

8/7c: The live reunion begins, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Members will be able to rewind, pause, and jump to Live.

If members join late, they can opt to “Play from the Beginning” or start watching from where the Live currently is.

If members pop out of the Live event, the title will remain under the “Continue Watching” row.

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will be available for streaming on Netflix following the live event, and closed captions in additional languages will start rolling out in the days following.

Got a burning question to ask the cast? Tweet or comment your question using the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE on Twitter and Instagram. Learn more about how to have your say in the reunion here.

Before the reunion goes down, Netflix and the Love Is Blind cast are bringing the pods directly to fans in New York, Nashville, and Los Angeles to experience what it’s like to connect with each other sight unseen. Fans in Nashville and Los Angeles are also invited to attend special Love Is Blind Season 4 watch parties. More details and sign-up info can be found here.

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will be produced by Embassy Row. Brandon Monk serves as showrunner and executive produces with Michael Davies. The series is produced by Kinetic Content and executive produced by Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brent Gauches, and Brian Smith.

Netflix’s next scheduled live event will be the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will air live on the platform starting next year.

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion, Sunday, April 16, 8/7c, Netflix