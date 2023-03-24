[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 4 Episodes 1-5.]

The Love Is Blind Season 4 singles have officially entered the Pods. The first five episodes of Season 4 dropped Friday, March 24, on Netflix, and while the Pods era didn’t produce any wild moments like Season 3’s fake tears, certain personalities made a memorable mark, for better or worse.

Hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind asks if love is truly blind. This season is set in Seattle, Washington, a new location after spending several seasons in Texas.

To continue to the honeymoon and wedding phases of the series, couples must leave the Pods engaged to someone they’ve never seen in person, relying instead on their bond formed in the Pod dates.

Love Is Blind Season 4 will have 12 episodes dropping in batches each Friday from March 24 through April 14. The next drop will consist of Episodes 6-8, followed by Episodes 9-11, and then the Episode 12 reunion.

While 30 singles went into the Pods, only a handful made it to the next phase. Here, we break down which couples are still together as of Episode 5, plus some social media clues, and hints of what’s to come from the trailer for the next drop.

Here are Love Is Blind Season 4’s couples, in order of when they got engaged.

Love Is Blind, Fridays, Netflix