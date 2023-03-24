‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Which Couples Are Still Together? (PHOTOS)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 4 Episodes 1-5.]

The Love Is Blind Season 4 singles have officially entered the Pods. The first five episodes of Season 4 dropped Friday, March 24, on Netflix, and while the Pods era didn’t produce any wild moments like Season 3’s fake tears, certain personalities made a memorable mark, for better or worse.

Hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind asks if love is truly blind. This season is set in Seattle, Washington, a new location after spending several seasons in Texas.

To continue to the honeymoon and wedding phases of the series, couples must leave the Pods engaged to someone they’ve never seen in person, relying instead on their bond formed in the Pod dates.

Love Is Blind Season 4 will have 12 episodes dropping in batches each Friday from March 24 through April 14. The next drop will consist of Episodes 6-8, followed by Episodes 9-11, and then the Episode 12 reunion.

While 30 singles went into the Pods, only a handful made it to the next phase. Here, we break down which couples are still together as of Episode 5, plus some social media clues, and hints of what’s to come from the trailer for the next drop.

Here are Love Is Blind Season 4’s couples, in order of when they got engaged.

Brett and Tiffany in 'Love Is Blind' Season 4
Courtesy of Netflix

Tiffany & Brett: Still Together

Although Tiffany’s accidental slumber in the pods nearly curtailed their quickly close bond, Brett and Tiffany were the first pair to get engaged and exit the pods hand-in-hand. There was no waiting for the attraction to form when they first met. They were immediately smitten.

Their attraction deepened in Mexico, with both of them seeming deliriously in love. That energy continued through Episode 5, but the trailer for the next drop hints at trouble in paradise on their way to the altar the ultimately make it to. But will they say “I do”?

“This should be a day of no surprises. This should not happen,” Brett ominously says in the trailer on his wedding day.

Tiffany and Brett follow each other on Instagram, along with other cast members, as of the March 24 drop.

Paul and Micah in 'Love Is Blind' Season 4
Courtesy of Netflix

Micah & Paul: Still Together

Micah and Paul each had strong connections with other people. Micah had bonded with Kwame and seemed to feel more for him at first. Paul and Amber shared a bond, but his connection to Micah was stronger.

Despite nerves that caused some oddly sneaky behavior with Irina in the women’s lounge, Micah and Paul left the Pods engaged. They seemed to have an easy time putting a face to the name once they finally met, but Mexico changed things.

Micah clearly still wanted Kwame after meeting him, projecting her attraction through some snide “jokes” that Kwame had to call her out on. Their tense talk in Episode 4 evolved into some flirtation that upset Chelsea. Paul didn’t seem bothered by Micah’s interactions with Kwame.

Irina, however, does pose an issue for these two in the future, it seems. Irina and Micah have been tight all season long (their “mean girl” antics have tussled feathers among viewers on Twitter). A previous trailer for the season shows Micah at the altar saying, “In this moment, the best thing I can do for us is give you the opportunity to answer first.”

As of the March 24 drop, Micah and Paul follow each other on Instagram.

Jackie and Marshall in 'Love Is Blind' Season 4
Courtesy of Netflix

Jackie & Marshall: Still Together

Jackie and Marshall shared a clearly deep connection early on, their conversations naturally flowing. But Josh threw a wrench in their love plans that nearly ended the courtship.

Josh told Jackie he would leave if she rejected him. Feeling slighted by Josh’s declaration, Marshall confronted him in the men’s lounge and fought for Jackie. She was relieved, and they immediately clicked in person.

In Mexico, Jackie had an emotional breakdown over stresses of home that she feared returning to. In a touching moment of intimacy, Marshall held her through the whole thing, making her feel loved. The pair seemed to be falling for each other even more as they shared more of these private bonding moments, but the trailer for the next drop hints that there are rough waters ahead.

At one point in the clips, Jackie shouts at Marshall that they “don’t have sex,” and Josh makes a return to try and get back with Jackie.

“If you don’t feel like heart-to-heart you’re really going to marry him, pick me,” he tells her.

Jackie and Marshall don’t follow each other on Instagram, but Marshall does follow Josh.

Chelsea and Kwame in 'Love Is Blind' Season 4
Courtesy of Netflix

Chelsea & Kwame: Still Together

Chelsea only had ears for Kwame in the Pods, but he was deeply hurt by the rejection from Micah. That said, Chelsea wasn’t his second choice. Throughout the dates, their interest in each other was clear. He even admitted to the other men (and Micah) that Micah was the kind of person he usually went for.

Eventually, he realized that going for the same mold as before would only repeat past unsuccessful relationship patterns.

“It’s not just that you want to be loved. It’s how you want to be loved,” he told the cameras, saying Chelsea was who he really needed.

Chelsea agreed that their bond was the spiritual, rare thing they had both heard of but never felt. The joy on their faces after meeting made it clear these two had no engagement regrets. That is, until Mexico came along.

With Kwame’s feelings for Micah still prevalent, their engagement seemed endangered. Chelsea and Kwame patched things up by Episode 5, but the clips from later in the season reveal that Micah will interject once more when asking Kwame if he feels he really made the right choice with Chelsea, leaving her to wonder if Kwame really is ready to settle down.

Kwame and Chelsea don’t follow each other on social media, but Instagram activity shows they were both at a boat party with other Season 5 couples. Photos from Instagram stories show Kwame wearing a lavender beanie on the boat, with Chelsea seemingly sitting right beside him off-camera in a matching lavender puffer jacket. The Love Is Blind cast members are known not to follow their partners on Instagram so as to keep their social activity spoiler-free.

Could they still be together post-weddings?

Zack and Irina in 'Love Is Blind' Season 4
Courtesy of Netflix

Irina & Zack: Broken Up

Irina and Zack were perhaps the most shocking engaged couple of the bunch. Irina only wanted Zack throughout the experiment, but all of his dates with Bliss made it seem they had the deeper bond.

Zack and Bliss’s connection threatened Irina, which made her act out in the women’s lounge. The discord got back to Zack, and Bliss eventually took the initiative to mend things between her and Irina. But telling Zack that choosing Irina would be a bad show of character rubbed him the wrong way.

Eventually, Zack broke up with Bliss and proposed to Irina, but their physical attraction seemed to be completely absent when they met, making for an awkward engagement scene.

Their physical attraction simply was not there in Mexico. Irina rejected every kiss and visibly had the ick whenever Zack tried to show any kind of affection. She also withheld also affection for her fiancé, a switch from her emotional affection the pods that Zack said he enjoyed so much.

Irina set her eyes on Paul again in Mexico, and Zack couldn’t stop thinking about Bliss. In Episode 4 during a conversation with Paul, Irina had moved her engagement ring to her middle finger. Who knows, maybe it was a fit issue? Or perhaps it was intentionally done. Either way, Irina and Zack ended Episode 5 by mutually agreeing to break up, with Irina admitting her feelings for Paul and Zack admitting he missed Bliss badly.

The trailer for the rest of the season shows Bliss returning and Zack possibly proposing to her, but her reaction is yet to be seen. Zack does seem to make it to the altar, but with whom is the question.

Zack and Irina don’t follow each other on Instagram, neither do Zack and Bliss. But they latter two may have been at the same cast boat party where Chelsea and Kwame were seemingly together.

