'Love Is Blind': Micah Lussier Apologizes For 'Mean Girls' Behavior

Martin Holmes
Comments
Micah Lussier on Love Is Blind 4
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Love Is Blind

 More

Micah Lussier, a contestant on the latest season of Netflix‘s Love Is Blind, has issued an apology for her actions on the hit reality series, which some fans described as “mean girls” behavior.

The first five episodes of Season 4 dropped on Friday, March 24, introducing viewers to the 30 new singles participating in the unique dating format. Lussier was in one of five couples who ended up leaving their pods engaged, but her love story was overshadowedS

Many viewers took to social media to call out Lussier and fellow contestant Irina Solomonova for their behavior on the show, including their laughter at contestant Amber Wild after she was dumped. This backlash led to both women turning off their comments on their Instagram accounts.

Micah and Irina on Love Is Blind Season 4

Netflix

“Watching Love is Blind and my blood literally boils from seeing Micah and Irina. I’d say they are childish but let’s not disrespect children like that. Point is, mean girls…At this age? Come on Who rejoices because someone is crying?” tweeted one fan.

Love is Blind season 4 I’m pissed. Two vile humans were picked. How did two mean girls end up on the show?? How do you laugh while another woman’s heart is breaking,” added another.

On Tuesday, March 28, Lussier shared an apology note on her Instagram Story, stating that she has “apologized privately to the people that were hurt on the show by my hands.”

“I would like to apologize publicly,” she continued. “An emotional immaturity was shown and I will grow from it. To the viewers I’ve hurt. I’m sorry I’ve triggered so many of you with my behavior. Seeing that person on the screen would make me feel the same anger.”

Micah on Love Is Blind

Netflix

She also addressed her IG comments being switched off, explaining, “I will turn them on in time. I am doing my best to protect my mental health (deserved or not). It has always been something I’ve struggled with, and I know I can not better myself if I’m more unwell mentally. I hope you understand that I am taking accountability privately.”

“I promise to do better in the future,” she concluded her message.

Love Is Blind star Micah Lussier issues IG apology

Micah Lussier Instagram

Not everyone was willing to accept the apology. “Micah’s apology is so urgh,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Hey, Micah maybe instead of apologizing, how about you grow the f*** up?” added another. “Did you forget you were on a TV show? It’s amazing to me that you were even casted, taking space from people that are MATURE and deserve love.”

“Ah classic “I got destroyed by the public now let me post a story that will make up for all the damage”. This tells me that there is more mean stuff to come,” tweeted another viewer. “I’m guessing Irina doesn’t care, she has an events company and any publicity is good publicity for her.”

Episodes 6-8 of Love Is Blind Season 4 will be released on Netflix this Friday, March 31.

Love Is Blind, Season 4, Streaming, Netflix

Love Is Blind - Netflix

Love Is Blind where to stream

Love Is Blind

Irina Solomonova

Micah Lussier

