The SAG Awards to Stream Live on Netflix in New Multi-Year Deal

Netflix is set to be the new home of the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards as the streamer has signed a new multi-year partnership with the long-running awards ceremony.

The event will stream live globally beginning in 2024, with plans to “elevate” and “expand” the ceremony in the years to come. The news was announced on Wednesday, January 11, ahead of the nomination reveals for the 2023 ceremony, which will be announced at 7 a.m. PT by Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) and Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus) and via Instagram Live on instagram.com/sagawards and instagram.com/Netflix.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

He continued: “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria added, “The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors.”

Bajaria went on to say, “As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

This year’s 29th Annual SAG awards will air online on Sunday, February 26, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and will honor the outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2022. Netflix has also agreed to stream the show on its YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Netflix.

SAG Awards 2023, Sunday, February 26, 8 pm et, Netflix YouTube Channel