Grey’s Anatomy is gearing up to say goodbye to another one of its central doctors in Season 19, and the promo for the April 6 episode might have revealed how the ABC medical drama will write out Kelly McCreary’s Dr. Maggie Pierce. (It was recently announced the star is leaving, but she will be back before the end of the season.)

In the episode entitled “Cowgirls Don’t Cry,” a bull rider is bucked off and stomped on by a 1000-lb bull, and she doesn’t want her parents to know because they freak out when stuff like this happens. Her injuries are severe enough that she needs surgery, during which Maggie takes control.

The rest of the promo features Teddy (Kim Raver) telling Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) that the Heart Center in Chicago is interested in Maggie. “Why didn’t you tell me about a job offer?” Amelia then asks her sister. So is Maggie going to take that job? And if she does, will she be leaving without her husband, Winston (Anthony Hill)? Things haven’t been great between the two, and as he points out in therapy, “I already moved across the country for you once.” Watch the video above.

Also in “Cowgirls Don’t Cry,” the bull rider forces Maggie, Amelia, Owen (Kevin McKidd), and Blue (Harry Shum Jr.) to examine their own biases. Elsewhere, Simone (Alexis Floyd) can’t find anyone to be her maid of honor, and Mika (Midori Francis) takes drastic measures to pay down her student debt.

Then, in the back-to-back episodes airing April 13, McCreary’s last, it’s Maggie’s last day. Also, Amelia’s relationship with Kai (E.R. Fightmaster) is tested, and Ben (Jason George) worries as Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) doxing intensifies. With Levi’s (Jake Borelli) help, a patient celebrates a milestone. Jo (Camilla Luddington) processes a difficult diagnosis, and Maggie and Winston decide their future.

