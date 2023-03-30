Eric McCormack & Steven Weber Launch Podcast: Find Out Who’s Joining Them

Longtime friends and TV stars Eric McCormack and Steven Weber are launching a new podcast, and TV Insider has all the exclusive details.

The new celeb dinner party podcast Eating Out with Eric & Steve launches April 5 with new episodes every other week on Wednesdays. McCormack (from Will & Grace and Travelers) and Weber (from Wings and now on Chicago Med), friends since the Must See TV days, have spent 20 years laughing, singing, arguing and Eating Out — and now they are bringing the conversation to your ears. In each episode, they yack and snack with their favorite show biz friends to share behind-the-scenes stories of their lives in entertainment.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve sat in a restaurant, laughing my ass off with Steven Weber and some actor pals, and thought, ‘Why isn’t someone recording this?’ So… now we’re recording it,” said McCormack. Added Weber, “We finally make ‘chewing the fat’ healthy!”

The initial lineup of guests joining the cohosts in upcoming episodes include: LeVar Burton and Richard Kind; Tony Shalhoub and Peri Gilpin; Lucy Davis and Alfred Molina; Bryan Cranston and Julie Bowen; Rob Morrow and Noah Wyle; Rachael Harris and Yvette Nicole Brown; Jason Alexander; and Rachael Leigh Cook and Kevin Pollak.

The podcast, from executive producers Rebecca Eisenberg and Todd Milliner, will be on Apple Podcasts and anywhere podcasts can be found.

Listen to the trailer below for a taste of what to expect from McCormack and Weber as well as some of their guests. It sounds like it should be a good time for everyone.

