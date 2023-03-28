Trevor Noah has set his latest project following his exit from The Daily Show as he’ll lead Prime Video‘s first South African Original, LOL: Last One Laughing, a new show set to launch globally early next year.

The show will shine a spotlight on some of the best South African comedic talents, pitting 10 comedians and entertainers against one another to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh and lose. It’s a competition for a grand prize of 1 million rand (about $55,000), which goes to the winner’s South African charity of choice.

“I’m excited to be back home to host Prime Video’s first South African Original, LOL: Last One Laughing, and to have a chance to connect with my home audience,” said Trevor Noah. “I am equally delighted for the opportunity to be working alongside my fellow home-grown comedy stars on a show that not only entertains but gives back to the South African production and charity communities.”

“We are delighted to be announcing Trevor’s momentous return home to South Africa as the host of Prime Video’s first South African Original, LOL: Last One Laughing,” said Ned Mitchell, head of Africa and Middle East Originals, Prime Video. “Comedy, in all its forms, shines among South Africa’s most valuable treasures. Together with an A-list roster of this country’s incredible home-grown comedic talent competing for a great charitable cause, Trevor and Prime Video are demonstrating the depth of our shared ambition to invest and elevate the very best of South Africa for audiences locally and around the world.”

LOL: Last One Laughing is an adaptation of Prime Video’s global smash-hit franchise which is currently produced in more than 20 countries and territories worldwide with versions in Germany, Australia, and Nigeria. The concept was first developed in Japan with the original series Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental. Other celebrity hosts of the series have included Jay Baruchel (Canada), Eugenio Derbez (Mexico), Fedez (Italy), Michael “Bully” Herbig (Germany), and Rebel Wilson (Australia).

The 30-minute, six-part series is produced by Rapid Blue and developed by Day Zero Productions. Stay tuned for more on this latest iteration as Trevor Noah embarks on his next TV venture.

LOL: Last One Laughing, TBA, Prime Video