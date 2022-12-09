Watch Trevor Noah’s Emotional Farewell to ‘The Daily Show’ (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Trevor Noah on The Daily Show
Comedy Central

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

 More

After seven years of hosting Comedy Central‘s The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is finally saying goodbye as he leaves the late-night talk and satirical news program.

A tearful Noah addressed the audience on Thursday (December 8) night, thanking his fans and viewers, particularly giving praise to Black women for their continued support. Noah announced he was leaving the show back in September, telling his audience that his decision stemmed from his love of standup and traveling.

“I’m grateful to you, every single one of you,” Noah said on Thursday’s edition of The Daily Show. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience. Then I look at this now, and I don’t take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something I’m doing is always appreciated because I know the empty seat that sits behind it.”

“Thank you to people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who’s had an opinion, everyone who’s been kind enough and gracious enough, even if it’s a critique,” he continued. He also jokingly thanked those who “hate-watch,” stating, “We still got the ratings, thank you.”

The comedian also took a moment to thank Black women for their support and influence on his life and career. “I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas,” he shared. “Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me? From my mom, my gran, my aunts, all these Black women in my life but then in America as well.”

“I always tell people, if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women,” he added. “Because, unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to f*** around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad.”

He concluded: “I’m grateful to them; I’m grateful to you. This has been an honor.”

Noah’s speech received a positive response online, with many returning the praise. “@Trevornoah made me straight bust out crying,” tweeted Sherilynn Ifill, the former President & Director-Counsel of LDF (NAACP Legal Defense Fund).

“To my friend @Trevornoah : thank you for lifting up the work of @WCKitchen and the voices of women & men fighting hunger each day…from Puerto Rico to COVID to food deserts in every community,” wrote chef José Andrés.

‘The Daily Show’: Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn, Leslie Jones, & More Will Guest Host in 2023
Related

‘The Daily Show’: Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn, Leslie Jones, & More Will Guest Host in 2023

“Great end @Trevornoah recognizing Black women’s labour, intellect, and contribution to his work from family to online to academia,” added writer Rosebell Kagumire.

The Daily Show is set to return on January 17 and will be overseen by a series of guest hosts, including Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn, Al Franken, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, John Leguizamo, Marlon Wayans, and Hasan Minhaj. A new permanent host (or hosts) is expected to be announced at a later date.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Weeknights, 11/10c, Comedy Central

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - Comedy Central

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah where to stream

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mayim Bialik in 'Call Me Kat'
1
Mayim Bialik Talks Honoring Leslie Jordan on ‘Call Me Kat’
Peter Scanavino and Kelli Giddish in 'Law & Order: SVU'
2
How ‘SVU’ Said Goodbye to Rollins in Kelli Giddish’s Last Episode
Anne Heche
3
Anne Heche Wasn’t Impaired by Alcohol or Drugs at Time of Fatal Car Crash
'The Price of Glee'
4
‘The Price of Glee’ Will Explore Fame & Tragedy of Hit Show — Watch Trailer
Billy Crudup in 'Hello Tomorrow'
5
First Look at Billy Crudup & Hank Azaria in Apple TV+’s ‘Hello Tomorrow!’