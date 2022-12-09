After seven years of hosting Comedy Central‘s The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is finally saying goodbye as he leaves the late-night talk and satirical news program.

A tearful Noah addressed the audience on Thursday (December 8) night, thanking his fans and viewers, particularly giving praise to Black women for their continued support. Noah announced he was leaving the show back in September, telling his audience that his decision stemmed from his love of standup and traveling.

“I’m grateful to you, every single one of you,” Noah said on Thursday’s edition of The Daily Show. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience. Then I look at this now, and I don’t take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something I’m doing is always appreciated because I know the empty seat that sits behind it.”

“Thank you to people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who’s had an opinion, everyone who’s been kind enough and gracious enough, even if it’s a critique,” he continued. He also jokingly thanked those who “hate-watch,” stating, “We still got the ratings, thank you.”

The comedian also took a moment to thank Black women for their support and influence on his life and career. “I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas,” he shared. “Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me? From my mom, my gran, my aunts, all these Black women in my life but then in America as well.”

“I always tell people, if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women,” he added. “Because, unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to f*** around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad.”

He concluded: “I’m grateful to them; I’m grateful to you. This has been an honor.”

Noah’s speech received a positive response online, with many returning the praise. “@Trevornoah made me straight bust out crying,” tweeted Sherilynn Ifill, the former President & Director-Counsel of LDF (NAACP Legal Defense Fund).

.@Trevornoah made me straight bust out crying. “If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women.” https://t.co/OiUYL1LwrX — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) December 9, 2022

To my friend @Trevornoah: thank you for lifting up the work of @WCKitchen and the voices of women & men fighting hunger each day…from Puerto Rico to COVID to food deserts in every community. Your empathy and respect for others is the true spirit of building longer tables. https://t.co/9ov0YQnYxG pic.twitter.com/4ptHcb6AAD — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) December 9, 2022

“To my friend @Trevornoah : thank you for lifting up the work of @WCKitchen and the voices of women & men fighting hunger each day…from Puerto Rico to COVID to food deserts in every community,” wrote chef José Andrés.

“Great end @Trevornoah recognizing Black women’s labour, intellect, and contribution to his work from family to online to academia,” added writer Rosebell Kagumire.

The Daily Show is set to return on January 17 and will be overseen by a series of guest hosts, including Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn, Al Franken, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, John Leguizamo, Marlon Wayans, and Hasan Minhaj. A new permanent host (or hosts) is expected to be announced at a later date.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Weeknights, 11/10c, Comedy Central