With different iterations having aired in 32 countries across the globe, Farmer Wants a Wife is a hit format. Fox brought it to U.S. audiences on March 8, providing a reality dating show that the network says hones in on the “trend that’s been sweeping America over the last few years,” aka city-dwellers migrating to suburban and rural locales.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, ABC‘s long-running hits, have also spurred over 16 international iterations, proving that the glitzy fairy tale has mass appeal.

In Farmer Wants a Wife, four ranchers are grouped with eight women each as they all hope to find love. The 32 women all have a hankering for a change of scene, and see a romantic partnership as a perfect reason to pack up their lives and pursue greener pastures.

In The Bachelor (currently in-season with Zach Shallcross as the star), the season starts out with 30 women from all over vying for the star’s heart. And where Farmer Wants a Wife is all about finding connecting in the real world, The Bachelor is all about the fantasy.

From the lush California mansion housing the cast to the picturesque dates that feel pulled straight from your favorite romantic movies, there’s no shortage of whirlwind moments. At least, that’s what the format is supposed to be focused on.

In recent years, The Bachelor fans and alum alike have noted a major shift in tone. Nowadays, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, fans say, feel more focused on emotional turmoil than producing a fairy tale love story.

In fairness, that interpersonal drama is some viewers’ exact cup of tea. But others crave The Bachelor of yesteryear where the captivating story comes from true romance, not exasperated tears.

Now that Farmer Wants a Wife has debuted a handful of its early episodes, we want to know which one of the two reality dating shows is catching your eye more. (Luckily for fans of both, Farmer airs Wednesdays, with The Bachelor still laying its claim on ABC’s Monday nights).

Or maybe the hosts are even big draws! Country star Jennifer Nettles is nestling into her new gig, while former football player Jesse Palmer is still running the game over at Bachelor Nation (though there are rumors of a possible Chris Harrison return).

Do you prefer the opulent fantasy format of The Bachelor, or is the rustic, small-town love found in Farmer Wants a Wife more appealing? Let us know in the poll below.

The Bachelor, Mondays, 9/8c, ABC

Farmer Wants a Wife, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox