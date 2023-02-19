8 Reality Dating Shows That Are Just Pure, Trashy Fun

When we call a TV show trashy, it means it’s a guilty pleasure. We can consume large quantities of it like a garbage disposal. We don’t want to think too hard when watching TV some days, so we need something that will keep us engaged with minimal effort and ultimately make us feel good about myself. Enter reality dating shows.

America knows how to pump out shows that maniacally twist lines, produce secondhand cringe, and put singles at the mercy of each other, all in the name of love. They’ll have your friends saying “You’d be perfect to go on there!”

Coming up, Farmer Wants a Wife brings a British classic back to U.S. screens starting March 8 on Fox. In TLC’s newest creation, MILF Manor, currently airing, we’re introduced to the idea of dating alongside your mom — and watching her date someone your age!

We’ve been through Bachelor Nation and have traveled to all 18 destinations of Love Island. There are many more dating shows that are bound to leave anyone feeling hopeful for their romantic future. Here’s our list of eight trashy, fun reality dating shows.