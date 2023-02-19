8 Reality Dating Shows That Are Just Pure, Trashy Fun

Kelle from 'MILF Manor' and Allen Foster from 'Farmer Wants a Wife'
When we call a TV show trashy, it means it’s a guilty pleasure. We can consume large quantities of it like a garbage disposal. We don’t want to think too hard when watching TV some days, so we need something that will keep us engaged with minimal effort and ultimately make us feel good about myself. Enter reality dating shows.

America knows how to pump out shows that maniacally twist lines, produce secondhand cringe, and put singles at the mercy of each other, all in the name of love. They’ll have your friends saying “You’d be perfect to go on there!”

Coming up, Farmer Wants a Wife brings a British classic back to U.S. screens starting March 8 on Fox. In TLC’s newest creation, MILF Manor, currently airing, we’re introduced to the idea of dating alongside your mom — and watching her date someone your age!

We’ve been through Bachelor Nation and have traveled to all 18 destinations of Love Island. There are many more dating shows that are bound to leave anyone feeling hopeful for their romantic future. Here’s our list of eight trashy, fun reality dating shows.

The cast of 'Too Hot to Handle' season 4
Netflix

Too Hot to Handle

Too Hot to Handle has contestants questioning if money or pleasure is more important.

The show puts in one house 10 hot singles who are notorious for getting into meaningless flings and being unable to keep long-lasting relationships. For four weeks, they can’t kiss, have sexual contact, or perform self-gratification. (It was inspired by “The Contest” from Seinfeld.) The split grand prize of $100,000 is reduced every time a rule is broken.

It first premiered on Netflix in April 2020 and is still going: It was renewed in January 2023 for a fifth season.

Too Hot to Handle, Netflix

The cast of 'Cosmic Love'
Amazon Studios

Cosmic Love

It’s time for a dating show cleanse. Prime Video’s Cosmic Love implores singles to trust in the stars to find their perfect matches.

Each representing elements of the zodiac (air, fire, water or earth), four singles put their faith and crystals into astrological compatibility. They are guided by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber, and AstroTwins Ophira Edut and Tali Edut.

The first season, which premiered in August 2022, has already produced lasting relationships and confident individuals.

Cosmic Love, Prime Video

The Cast of 'MILF Manor'
TLC

MILF Manor

MILF Manor is believed by many to be based off MILF Island from 30 Rock. In the episode, several moms and eighth-grade boys are put on an island. The boys vote off the moms based on challenges until a winner is announced.

In the TLC series, eight single mothers (between 40 and 60 years old) seek love in the other sons (in their 20s). There’s no better place for these confident women to find a romantic partner than at a villa in Mexico. The contestants perform challenges geared to make anyone uncomfortable, all in hopes of scoring alone time. It’s better that the pairs didn’t know until arriving they’d be pursing each other, but what’s worse: Each mother-son duo shares a room. (This show has us thinking, “Mother I’d like to… watch this in a separate room from you.”)

MILF Manor, Sundays, 10/9c, TLC

Mark L. Walberg, the longstanding host of 'Temptation Island'
USA Network

Temptation Island

Temptation Island brings the “single life” to four couples with varying difficulties in their relationships. The couples are separated into houses with a dozen singles vying for their love. After a month apart, they each must decide if they’ll leave together, with someone else, or alone.

The U.S. was first introduced to Temptation Island in 2001 by Fox, but it was canceled after three seasons. The concept was originally adapted from the Dutch TV-program Blind Vertrouwen (Blind Faith). USA Network revived the show in 2019, bringing host Mark L. Walberg back.

Temptation Island, Peacock

Francesca Farago from 'Perfect Match' has also stared in 'Love Is Blind' and 'Too Hot to Handle'
Netflix

Perfect Match

The famous singles are back! Perfect Match brings together single stars from Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, Love Is Blind and more. They’re set to look for their perfect match in this reality dating show that gives them more control than they’ve seen before. The most compatible couples play matchmaker, breaking other couples up and bringing other singles of their choosing into the villa.

In other words, the show brews chaos, creates hopeful matches, and offers the opportunity to find their perfect match in a summer fling or a lifelong partner. Nick Lachey is the host of this new show that perfectly premiered on February 14.

Perfect Match, Netflix

The Cast of 'Farmer Wants a Wife'
Fox

Farmer Wants a Wife

The title quite literally implies what the show is about: 10 single city women go out to the countryside to find love. They’re tired of the city slickers and dating apps, wanting to go back to classic American courtship. Four bachelor farmers show the women what it’s really like to live as ranchers.

You can take the girl out of the city, but will she survive in the country? They’ll bring Twitter and group chats to their knees in disbelief.

Farmer Wants a Wife is originally adapted from the 2001 UK show of the same name. Since then, the format has been replicated in 32 countries. The U.S. took a stab at the international idea back in 2008. After recovering from the flop 15 years later, Fox is ready to produce a successful U.S. version of the show.

Farmer Wants a Wife, Series Premiere, March 8, Fox

The new host of 'Are You the One?,' Kamie Crawford
MTVE/Paramount+

Are You the One?

Are You the One? puts around 20 singles in the hands of a dating algorithm that pumps out ideal perfect matches. However, the matches are kept secret, pushing the contestants to figure them out with minimal help. A shared grand prize of $1 million is on the line. Oh, yeah, and a perfect match.

Since the 2014 premiere, the full cash prize was awarded four times. The contestants in Season 5 walked away with no perfect matches and no money.

Are You the One? took a huge step for reality dating shows in Season 8 by being the first to exclusively feature openly LGBTQ+ and sexually fluid contestants.

Are You the One?, Wednesdays, Paramount+

The cast of 'The One That Got Away'
Amazon Studios

The One That Got Away

What if the person you’re meant to spend your future with is from your past? Prime Video challenges this what-if in The One That Got Away. The original concept follows six singles as they reconnect with missed connections to find their soulmate.

After only one season, the series proves one can find love when given the chance to revisit the past.

The One That Got Away, Prime Video

