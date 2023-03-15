Following reports of former One Life to Live star Forbes March getting arrested in New York State for the alleged theft of used cooking oil, his attorney has released an official statement about the situation.

“While not readily apparent to Forbes that day due to the poor markings,” reads the statement released by attorney Jared K. Hart. “one of the containers in fact allegedly belonged to Buffalo Biodiesel. Approximately 90 gallons of oil, only a portion of the oil collected that evening, allegedly came from the Biodiesel container that appeared abandoned and contained mostly dirty rainwater that would later have to be separated out.

“There was never an intent to steal nor permanently deprive another company of their alleged cooking oil,” the statement continues.

According to the statement, March owns a firewood delivery company, The New York Firewood Company, from his farm in the Catskill Mountains. He also purchased an existing used oil collection route in early February to supplement his business.

March is expected to appear in an Ulster court to answer the charge on March 28 formally.

According to the Ulster Police Department, March and another man (who was also arrested) are alleged to have siphoned used cooking oil from a storage container owned by a company called Buffalo Biodiesel. The storage tank was located behind Michael’s Diner in Ulster. The cooking oil is said to have an estimated worth of over $1,000.

“Forbes’ existing business had the infrastructure in place to segue into the biodiesel collection market,” the statement reads. “Michaels Diner was on that purchased route.”

“Unbeknownst to Forbes, another company called Buffalo Biodiesel also had a container at Michaels Diner and apparently had not serviced this restaurant in over six (6) months; yet this restaurant had been regularly serviced by the company Forbes bought the route from. At Forbes’ first visit to the location, several containers were present in which Forbes was led to believe were all his containers. The containers were poorly marked and seemingly abandoned but oil had been stored in them. The owner confirmed with Forbes that day that the oil was there for him to collect. All of the containers present, except for one, were properly stored for Forbes to collect.”

March’s attorney wrote that the legal case against his client “is nothing more than a civil matter trumped up to be made to look criminal because a competitor in the biodiesel market failed in their obligations to service their customer.”

In the attorney statement, Hart describes March as “a contributing member to society his entire life and has never had any issues with law enforcement. His goal in running this newly formed business was to contribute to the alternate energy resources available and he was in a unique position to be able to do so. We are disappointed that Forbes’ efforts as a volunteer with children, refugees, the arts, as a first responder and more will forever be overshadowed by these frivolous charges.”

The statement concluded, “We appreciate the privacy the press has extended to Forbes’ family and look forward to putting this matter behind Forbes as he continues with his legitimate business activities and public service.”