Former ‘One Life to Live’ Star Forbes March Arrested for Stealing Used Cooking Oil

Forbes March, who appeared in One Life to Live and As the World Turns, has been charged with grand larceny after getting arrested earlier this month in New York

According to the Ulster Police Department, March and another man (who was also arrested) are alleged to have siphoned used cooking oil from a storage container owned by a company called Buffalo Biodiesel. The storage tank was located behind Michael’s Diner in Ulster. The cooking oil is said to have an estimated worth of over $1,000.

Forbes and the other man were arrested on March 2 and were later released as they await their court date, where they will face charges of grand larceny in the fourth degree.

The theft of used cooking oil is considered a serious crime as it can be used to manufacture biofuel. Last year, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, Sumit Majumdar, told KTLA that the illegal biofuel industry is “ballooning” and “wiping out a third of our business. To put that into numbers: $10 million to $15 million a year.”

Forbes is best known for his role as Nash Brennan on ABC’s One Life to Live and Mason Jarvis on CBS’ As the World Turns. He also played Scott Chandler on ABC’s All My Children. He had a lead role in the Canadian sci-fi series Mutant X and appeared in two episodes of Degrassi: The Next Generation and the 2010 television movie Degrassi Takes Manhattan.

He hasn’t acted since 2010 and now owns a firewood delivery company, The New York Firewood Company, that he runs from his farm in the Catskill Mountains.

On the company’s website, March writes, “Somehow I ended up buying a farm in the Catskills, bought a tractor, started fly-fishing, planted a garden, traded in my silk-scarf for a pair of heavy-boots and when the producers at ABC offered me a promotion to Director, I chose to quit Hollywood and start a firewood business instead.”