No Laughing Matter on ‘Accused,’ Fallon and Friends ‘Jam,’ ‘Winchesters’ Season Finale, ‘Heaven’ to FX
Comedian Whitney Cummings isn’t joking on Fox’s Accused anthology in the story of a stand-up comic who can’t get anyone to take her sexual assault seriously. Jimmy Fallon brings his fun and games to prime time in a second season of That’s My Jam. The CW’s Supernatural prequel The Winchesters wraps its first season. FX brings its Emmy-nominated true-crime docudrama Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Andrew Garfield, to its linear platform after a streaming run on Hulu.
Accused
Comedian Whitney Cummings, who once headlined a self-titled NBC sitcom, takes a more somber turn in the drama anthology’s latest timely cautionary tale. She plays Brenda, a struggling New York stand-up comic who risks her future by going public after a more successful peer rapes her during a party. Rhea Perlman (Cheers) is the comedy-club owner who warns her of the consequences, and 24’s Mary-Lynn Rajskub is Brenda’s most supportive acquaintance, whose zeal for justice threatens to spiral the situation out of control.
That’s My Jam
Jimmy Fallon once again brings his Name That Tune-inspired party game back to prime time, launching Season 2 with new stunts, including “Turn the Beat Around,” a charades-style frolic where celebs dance out clues on a spinning turntable. Guests on opening night include Kelsea Ballerini, Nicole Scherzinger, Jason Derulo and Julia Michaels. They’ll need luck staying dry during the “Doombox” challenge, when any failure to complete a pop song’s lyrics gets them blasted with a spray of water.
The Winchesters
The Supernatural origin story wraps its first season with an awkward reunion for Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger), the future parents of Sam and Dean. Personal stuff will need to wait when John gets a message from a mysterious stranger.
Under the Banner of Heaven
Andrew Garfield earned an Emmy nomination for this grim yet absorbing true-crime docudrama, which premiered last spring on Hulu. The seven-part series, now getting its linear cable premiere with back-to-back episodes, stars Garfield as Utah detective Jeb Pyre, investigating the brutal 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter. As Jeb learns more about the Lafferty family’s rigid and ultimately deadly LDS fundamentalism, he begins to question his own devout Mormon faith.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- 9-1-1: Lone Star (8/7c, Fox): Things get topsy-turvy for the 126 crew when they encounter a woman who seemingly dies if she’s not upside down. Elsewhere, Tommy (Gina Torres) worries that her pastor beau’s (D.B. Woodside) young daughter is trying to break them up.
- American Auto (8:30/7:30c, NBC): What could be more benign than an elementary-school design fair sponsored by Payne Motors? As usual, CEO Katherine Hastings (Ana Gasteyer) courts disaster when her offhand comments to a Somali-American student escalate into a PR crisis with international implications.
- America Addicted: The Fentanyl Crisis (8/7c, CNN): Anderson Cooper moderates a town-hall special focusing on the fentanyl epidemic, speaking with doctors, lawmakers and those who’ve lost loved ones to the pervasive drug.
- ArtNation (10/9c, Smithsonian Channel): Yellowstone’s Denim Richards hosts a series compiling highlights from CBS’s peerless Sunday Morning arts and culture segments. Among the subjects: EGOT Viola Davis, bestseller Stephen King, director Spike Lee, ballet star Misty Copeland and more.
- Blood & Money (10/9c, CNBC): From Dick Wolf’s company, a real-life Law & Order-style docuseries revisits sensational investigations, starting with the murder of a mobster’s daughter in Beverly Hills that leads detectives to the notorious Robert Durst.
- Who Killed Robert Wone? (streaming on Peacock): More true-crime intrigue in a three-part docuseries that delves into the mysteries surrounding the 2006 stabbing murder of D.C. lawyer Robert Wone in the home of three friends.