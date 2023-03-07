No Laughing Matter on ‘Accused,’ Fallon and Friends ‘Jam,’ ‘Winchesters’ Season Finale, ‘Heaven’ to FX

Shane Mahood/FOX

Accused

9/8c

Comedian Whitney Cummings, who once headlined a self-titled NBC sitcom, takes a more somber turn in the drama anthology’s latest timely cautionary tale. She plays Brenda, a struggling New York stand-up comic who risks her future by going public after a more successful peer rapes her during a party. Rhea Perlman (Cheers) is the comedy-club owner who warns her of the consequences, and 24’s Mary-Lynn Rajskub is Brenda’s most supportive acquaintance, whose zeal for justice threatens to spiral the situation out of control.

That’s My Jam

Season Premiere 10/9c

Jimmy Fallon once again brings his Name That Tune-inspired party game back to prime time, launching Season 2 with new stunts, including “Turn the Beat Around,” a charades-style frolic where celebs dance out clues on a spinning turntable. Guests on opening night include Kelsea Ballerini, Nicole Scherzinger, Jason Derulo and Julia Michaels. They’ll need luck staying dry during the “Doombox” challenge, when any failure to complete a pop song’s lyrics gets them blasted with a spray of water.

The Winchesters

Season Finale 8/7c

The Supernatural origin story wraps its first season with an awkward reunion for Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger), the future parents of Sam and Dean. Personal stuff will need to wait when John gets a message from a mysterious stranger.

Under the Banner of Heaven

Series Premiere 10/9c

Andrew Garfield earned an Emmy nomination for this grim yet absorbing true-crime docudrama, which premiered last spring on Hulu. The seven-part series, now getting its linear cable premiere with back-to-back episodes, stars Garfield as Utah detective Jeb Pyre, investigating the brutal 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter. As Jeb learns more about the Lafferty family’s rigid and ultimately deadly LDS fundamentalism, he begins to question his own devout Mormon faith.

