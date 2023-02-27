Hacks star Jean Smart recently underwent a heart procedure, and her co-star Hannah Einbinder has provided an update on how she’s doing.

“She’s doing well,” Einbinder told Variety on the red carpet of Sunday’s (February 26) 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. “She’s recovering. We just visited her.”

Fellow co-star Poppy Liu added, “She requested a lot of photos from all of us. We will be FaceTiming with her.”

Production on the third season of Hacks is currently on pause while Smart recovers from her surgery. There is no confirmed date as of yet for when the series will get back up and running, but Einbinder said it should resume “not too long from now.”

Smart shared the news of her heart operation last week, writing on her Instagram page, “February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure.”

She continued, “I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I’m very glad I did!”

On Sunday night, Smart won the SAG Award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series for the second year running. In the hit HBO Max series, she plays Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian who hires an aspiring comedy writer (Einbinder) to help with her Las Vegas shows.

Smart was not in attendance for the awards ceremony, but her co-star Christopher McDonald, who plays Marty Ghilain, the CEO of the Palmetto Casino, accepted the trophy on her behalf.

