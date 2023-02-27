Jean Smart Health Update Provided by ‘Hacks’ Co-Star Hannah Einbinder

Martin Holmes
Comments
Hacks - Season 2 - Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder
HBO Max

Hacks

 More

Hacks star Jean Smart recently underwent a heart procedure, and her co-star Hannah Einbinder has provided an update on how she’s doing.

“She’s doing well,” Einbinder told Variety on the red carpet of Sunday’s (February 26) 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. “She’s recovering. We just visited her.”

Fellow co-star Poppy Liu added, “She requested a lot of photos from all of us. We will be FaceTiming with her.”

Production on the third season of Hacks is currently on pause while Smart recovers from her surgery. There is no confirmed date as of yet for when the series will get back up and running, but Einbinder said it should resume “not too long from now.”

Smart shared the news of her heart operation last week, writing on her Instagram page, “February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure.”

SAG Awards 2023: The Complete List of TV Winners
Related

SAG Awards 2023: The Complete List of TV Winners

She continued, “I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I’m very glad I did!”

On Sunday night, Smart won the SAG Award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series for the second year running. In the hit HBO Max series, she plays Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian who hires an aspiring comedy writer (Einbinder) to help with her Las Vegas shows.

Smart was not in attendance for the awards ceremony, but her co-star Christopher McDonald, who plays Marty Ghilain, the CEO of the Palmetto Casino, accepted the trophy on her behalf.

Hacks, Season 3, TBA, HBO Max

Hacks - HBO Max

Hacks where to stream

Hacks

Hannah Einbinder

Jean Smart

Poppy Liu

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Angela Bassett, and Peter Krause in '9-1-1'
1
7 Burning Questions for ‘9-1-1’ Season 6’s Spring Return
Richard Belzer
2
Comedian & ‘SVU’ Star Richard Belzer Remembered on ‘SNL’
Idris Elba in 'Luther: The Fallen Sun,' Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso,' and Christina Ricci and Elijah Wood in 'Yellowjackets'
3
Top 25 Things to Stream in March: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ & More
SAG Awards 2023 TV Winners Jessica Chastain, Jeremy Allen White, 'Abbott Elementary'
4
SAG Awards 2023: The Complete List of TV Winners
Ike Barinholtz - 'History of the world part ll'
5
Why ‘History of the World, Part II’ Is the Riotous Follow-up Fans Craved