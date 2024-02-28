‘Hacks’ Season 3 Recruits Christopher Lloyd, Helen Hunt & More to Guest

Hacks is gearing up for its Season 3 return with a stacked cast of guest stars, as Christopher Lloyd, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Christina Hendricks, Dan Bucatinsky, and George Wallace join the mix.

They’ll join Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder for Deborah Vance and Ava’s latest adventure on Max as the Emmy-winning comedy is poised to return this spring. While no official date is set quite yet, Max has finally unveiled a Season 3 logline for Hacks, teasing that the story is set a year after Deborah and Ava parted ways at the end of Season 2.

With Deborah riding high off the success of her standup special, the series will see Ava pursuing new opportunities back in Los Angeles. Along the way, they’ll encounter yet-to-be-revealed characters played by Lloyd, Hunt, Goldwyn, Hendricks, Bucatinsky, and Wallace. And their arrival couldn’t come any sooner as it’s been quite some time since the series graced our screens. Season 2 of the comedy dropped in 2022, with the finale streaming on June 2.

While Smart and Einbinder will return as full-time leads, other returning cast members include Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter as dynamic duo Jimmy and Kayla, along with Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo.

Created by showrunners Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, Hacks is executive produced by the trio along with Michael Schur, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett. Previous guest stars on the series have included Susie Essman, Ming-Na Wen, Margaret Cho, Laurie Metcalf, and Devon Sawa, among others.

Stay tuned for more news on Hacks' upcoming third season

Hacks, Season 3 Premiere, Spring 2024, Max