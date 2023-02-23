‘Hacks’ Season 3 Production Paused Following Jean Smart’s Recent Heart Procedure

Jean Smart has shared that she recently had a heart procedure.

“February is American Hearth Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure,” the Hacks star revealed in an Instagram post on February 23 (see it below). “I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I’m very glad I did!”

With Smart recuperating, the HBO Max comedy has hit the pause button on production on its upcoming third season until approximately March 13, according to Deadline. The second season finale dropped on the streaming platform on June 2, 2022, and the renewal for a third season of the comedy, created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, was announced just two weeks later, on June 16.

“The first two seasons of Hacks — expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul, and Jen — gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply,” Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, said in a statement at the time. “We’re thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Deborah, Ava, and the rest of our outstanding ensemble.”

The Hacks cast includes Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki, and Lorenza Izzo also star. Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen, and Susie Essman recurred, and Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa guest-starred in Season 2.

The series is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett.

Hacks has won six Emmys, including two for Smart for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

