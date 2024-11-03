‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Part 2 Trailer Teases the Pogues’ Journey to Morocco (VIDEO)

We have a feeling they’re not in North Carolina anymore. The Outer Banks gang’s latest treasure hunt is taking them all the way to Morocco, as we see in Netflix’s trailer for Season 4 Part 2.

And the Pogues will be in dire straits as the fourth season’s back half kicks off on Thursday, November 7. “We’re homeless, broke again, chased by killers,” says Kiara (Madison Bailey).

“Maybe you can find, like, one positive thing,” suggests Sarah (Madelyn Cline).

That one positive thing might be just be the fabled Blue Crown, once hunted by legendary pirate Blackbeard. Soon, the Pogues are following the legend to Morocco, with an assist from Rafe (Drew Starkey), of all people.

Cut to: the gang surviving a shipwreck, traversing sandy dunes, and coming under gunfire in North Africa.

“But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure,” Netflix says in a Season 4 synopsis. “Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future — who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?”

Looking ahead to the new installments, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes (John B.) talked about the Pogues’ future in a TV Insider interview last month. “These kids have found some form of stability for the first time in their lives and have created a home, and they’ve created sustainability, and that is quickly taken from them,” he said. “And I think when you’re faced with the reality of what you once yearned for and had and are then stripped from, and you go back to a version of what you’re used to — you know, it’s what they’ve only known, is to fight uphill — you start to question and think about, is this just my norm? Is this idea of community this tight-knit, is that really what I’m supposed to be doing?”

Outer Banks — created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke — also stars Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Austin North (Topper), Fiona Palomo(Sofia), J. Anthony Crane (Chandler Groff), Pollyanna McIntosh (Dalia), Brianna Brown (Hollis Robinson), Rigo Sanchez (Lightner), Mia Challis (Ruthie) and Cullen Moss (Shoupe).

Outer Banks, Season 4 Part 2, Thursday, November 7, Netflix