Some Wheel of Fortune fans would like a word with new host Ryan Seacrest over what they felt was an overly lenient ruling on a player’s mispronunciation. While viewers understand that Seacrest is still finding his footing, the ruling may have been his first major slip-up, as it technically gave one player the win and took it away from another.

On Monday, November 4’s episode, the players were presented with triple toss-ups in the “Food and Drink” category near the tail end of the game. Kenneth Blount-Hames, a 13-year flight attendant from Charlotte, North Carolina, via Atlanta, Georgia, rang in on the last puzzle, which was seeking “Espresso Martini.” However, Kenneth solved it by saying, “Expresso martini.” Seacrest allowed it, rewarding him with the puzzle, which was worth $2000.

The ruling would have been small beans, except that Kenneth finished the episode with $18,850, while fellow player Darren finished with $18,750, or just $100 less. As the winner, Kenneth moved on to the Bonus Round instead of Darren (where he missed the $75,000 bonus puzzle).

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to criticize Seacrest for what turned out to be a consequential moment. Others shared instances when Pat Sajak, who was always strict about pronunciation, did not award a player a puzzle they mispronounced.

“As strict as Wheel of Fortune usually is with pronunciation, somehow they let ‘expresso martini’ slide?” one fan wrote.

“He really did not win. Seacrest is an idiot,” another fan lashed out. “Kenneth pronounced ‘espresso’ incorrectly. Took a win away from someone else. He pronounced it ‘Expresso.’ Instead of ‘Espresso.’ They should have beeped it wrong. Travesty.”

“Agreed!” wrote a third, sharing the clip. “Nothing against Kenneth, he was a good player, but when they’ve ruled against the mispronunciations of ‘Achilles Heel’ and ‘Curio Cabinet’, saying EXpresso should have been disallowed.”