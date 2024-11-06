‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Drops Big Streaming News

Jeopardy! fans have endlessly longed for the quiz show to expand beyond cable TV and into the streaming space so that more people can access it. On Monday (November 4), host Ken Jennings reportedly personally announced that the move to streaming was finally happening.

“It is happening, indeed,” Jennings told the audience during the Q&A at that day’s taping, according to The U.S. Sun. Jennings shared that Jeopardy! would be on streaming starting in “early 2025.” He also specified the platform would be “most likely Hulu or [Amazon] Prime.”

Jennings did not specify whether new episodes or past episodes from the quiz show’s 60-year history would be available, or both. But the news is exciting as this will be the first time the syndicated quiz show has ever aired on a major streaming service. It also comes as Pop Culture Jeopardy! (premiering December 14) is about to make history as the franchise’s first-ever version to be exclusively on streaming; on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the announcement also comes as Jeopardy! recently lost its only streaming service for Alex Trebek-era episodes, ending its deal with PlutoTV last spring, much to the frustration of everyone.

This left Jeopardy! with no streaming agreements of any kind and meant fans were unable to watch any episodes, even past ones, outside of cable. However, producers soon after teased a new streaming agreement and plan to change that. The show posted a hype video to Instagram in August, writing, “We hear you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

Executive Producer Michael Davies has also spoken on how “we’re going to gradually transition Jeopardy! into streaming.” Davies made it clear, “We’re never leaving broadcast… as long as broadcast exists, Jeopardy! will be in broadcast. We’re so happy with our relationship with both ABC primetime, the ABC television stations and the 200 broadcast stations we have all around the country.”

“But we see the change in behavior, especially amongst younger viewers, and we just noticed they want access to streaming,” Davies continued last season on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast. “A huge percentage of our views on Jeopardy! come on YouTube. We know the demand is there for Jeopardy! episodes. As part of the renewal deal with ABC, we got the next day streaming rights, so 24 hours after the initial broadcast, we have the ability to go and sell those episodes to streaming.”

“My big thing that I’m working for the next slightly more than half a year is working on the streaming contract,” he said. He also confirmed they will have the rights for next day streaming from September 2025.