Melissa Rauch on Casting Faith Ford as Abby’s Mom on ‘Night Court’ (VIDEO)

Nothing like a blood moon to make things at New York City’s night court crazier than usual.

It all goes down in the Tuesday, February 28 episode of NBC‘s Night Court, the revival of the classic 1984-92 sitcom. Between the nutty cases, Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) gets an unexpected visitor — her joyful mother, Gina (Murphy Brown’s Faith Ford). However, the heartfelt reunion may be short-lived when it’s revealed that Gina is harboring a big secret that just happens to involve cantankerous public defender Dan Fielding (John Larroquette).

While at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Rauch shared more about how she comedy landed Ford as Abby’s mother — a casting she says was a no-brainer, noting, “Just talking about Abby’s capturing the essence of Harry [Stone, played by the late Harry Anderson] and who else could she potentially capture the essence of.” Larroquette also gushed about being a fan of Ford, with whom he worked on the one-season revival of Murphy Brown.

During the chat, Rauch also marveled at working with sitcom pros Ford and Larroquette. “Faith’s timing is impeccable and there’s a wonderful scene with Gina and Dan in the courthouse hallway.”

We definitely don’t object! Our only question, since we already know the sitcom has been renewed for a second season, is how soon before Ford can come back for another appearance?

