Melissa Rauch Bids Farewell to ‘Night Court’ After NBC Cancels Series

Despite hopes of saving Night Court from cancellation, Melissa Rauch is officially saying goodbye to the NBC comedy.

“I have held off on posting anything about Night Court not continuing until I knew we did everything in our power to find another home for it,” Rauch wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 18. “Perhaps it was being raised on The Goonies ‘Never Say Die’ motto or straight up denial that I didn’t want this incredibly special experience to come to an end. That said, after turning over all the stones there were to be turned over, we’ve learned that it is officially the hour to say ‘farewell.’ Or at least ‘Until next time.’”

Rauch went on to express her “gratitude” to “each and every incredible individual who worked on this show and poured their hearts into it” and to “everyone who watched and supported us.”

She continued, “As a kid whose best friend was TV, getting to play make believe with comedy legends on the recreation of a set I watched as a little girl felt like stepping through the looking glass in the best possible way. Walking through those iconic halls. Sitting at the cafeteria tables with the chairs from the original. Feeling the electricity from the live studio audience on a tape night while doing a courtroom scene surrounded by a brilliant, powerhouse group of actors, phenomenally gifted writers and the best crew in the biz. It all felt exceptionally dream-like.”

The actress recalled that the creator of the original Night Court, Reinhold Weege, once said that “the courtroom doors were key to the show’s engine as they ushered in endless stories,” adding, “I like to think that’s how Night Court carries on. Just as it did in the 30 years between the first incarnation ending and us beginning.”

Rauch concluded her lengthy message by writing, “The evergreen revolving door of oddballs and cynics populating that Manhattan arraignment court in the wee hours of the night and at the center of it all a workplace family that will forever be…until next time.”

Alongside her emotional message, Rauch shared a video montage of behind-the-scenes pics of herself and the Night Court cast and crew.

Several celebs expressed sadness over the revival’s cancellation in the post’s comments. “You are a gem and a force. Kind and determined. We love you, and will miss the show immensely,” wrote Rauch’s former The Big Bang Theory costar Kunal Nayyar, who guest starred in a Season 2 episode of Night Court last year.

Young Sheldon‘s Raegan Revord, who also had a guest star stint on Night Court, commented, “So glad I got to be a teeny tiny part of the show and got to experience your amazing set with your amazing cast and crew! Love you so much!”

Night Court — a revival of the original 1984 series — was canceled last month, just days after the show’s Season 3 finale. The season ended on a cliffhanger, with Abby Stone’s (Rauch) husband, played by The Big Bang Theory‘s Simon Helberg, kissing her in front of Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) and her boyfriend, Jake (Ryan Hansen), who was about to propose.

The episode concluded with a “To Be Continued…” title card, leaving fans to wonder what would have happened next.

Night Court, streaming on Prime Video