Eric Stonestreet Joins The Cast Of ‘The Santa Clauses’

Disney+ has announced that Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family) will join the jolly cast of the streamer’s original series, The Santa Clauses, as Mad Santa.

The Tim Allen-led series is currently in production for its second season, following its debut on November 16, 2022. In Season 2, the Calvin family is back at the North Pole as Scott Calvin (Allen) continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott focuses on training his son Calvin to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus.

Stonestreet stars as Magnus Antas (aka the Mad Santa), who “reigned during the 14th century and is now returning to try and take down Scott Calvin and reclaim the North Pole,” according to Disney.

Allen will executive produce and continue to reprise his role as Santa Claus/Scott Calvin, a role he originated in the 1994 film, alongside Elizabeth Mitchell, who debuted as Mrs. Claus/Carol in the 2002 follow-up movie, The Santa Clause 2. Also returning as series regulars in season two is Kal Penn, Allen’s real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who plays his daughter in the series; Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, and Devin Bright as Santa’s elf bestie Noel. Matilda Lawler will reprise her role of Santa’s chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star.

Additional guest stars include newcomer Marta Kessler as Olga, a “surly, take-no-prisoners gnome who doesn’t understand ‘feelings’ and ’empathy’ and sidekick to Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa, along with returning guest stars Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.”

Award-winning Jack Burditt (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is the executive producer and showrunner alongside Allen. Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker, and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

