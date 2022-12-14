Disney+ must be thrilled with the success of their sequel series to the beloved Santa Clause franchise, as The Santa Clauses has officially been renewed for a Season 2 just weeks after it debuted on the streaming platform.

Tim Allen returns as Santa Claus/Scott Calvin, a role he originated in the 1994 film, alongside Elizabeth Mitchell who debuted as Mrs. Claus/Carol in the 2002 follow-up movie, The Santa Clause 2.

In the first season of the new series, Scott returns after living as Santa Claus for nearly three decades, full of Christmas spirit and jolly as ever. But with Christmas declining in popularity, he begins to lose some of his Santa magic. As Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job and his family, he finally considers retirement — and begins the journey of finding a worthy successor.

The series also adds some new cast members to the fold, including Kal Penn as well as Allen’s own real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who plays his daughter in the series. The actor recently spoke to TV Insider about the new challenge of working with his own daughter.

“It blurred a lot of weird lines. It was another challenge as an actor. There’s no way you can get away with a scene and you’re looking into the eyes of your real daughter… it is here. That means it was an easy way to be organic.”

On the renewal, Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said in a statement:

“This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions. Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.”

