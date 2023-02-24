It’s time for actors to see who their peers thought delivered outstanding performances in film and television from the previous calendar year (January 1 through December 31 of 2022, in this case), with the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

As is typically the case with awards shows, some movies, shows, and performers dominate the categories. And this year, things are a bit different for the show, which, in the past, has aired on TBS and TNT. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the show.

How to Watch

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday, February 26 at 8/7c and be available on Twitter and Facebook. It will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Who’s Nominated?

Leading all TV nominees is Ozark with four, followed by Barry, Better Call Saul, and Only Murders in the Building with three. Netflix shows received the most nominations with 12, followed by HBO Max with nine.

Leading all actors in the TV categories with nominations is Julia Garner with three, followed by 14 with two each: Jonathan Banks, Jason Bateman, Quinta Brunson, Anthony Carrigan, Jennifer Coolidge, Elizabeth Debicki, Bill Hader, Laura Linney, Steve Martin, Bob Odenkirk, Adam Scott, Martin Short, Jean Smart (also nominated as part of Babylon‘s ensemble cast), and Jeremy Allen White.

For film, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once lead with five nominations each, followed by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Fabelmans, The Whale, and The Woman King with two. A24 leads all motion pictures studios with seven nominations, followed by Searchlight Pictures with five and Netflix adds three to its tally.

Nine actors received two nominations each in the film categories: Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Stephanie Hsu, Barry Keoghan, Ke Huy Quan, and Michelle Yeoh.

Who’s Presenting?

The nominated casts of Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, and Women Talking will introduce clips of their performances. Antonia Gentry and Haley Lu Richardson were named Ambassadors for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards and will present and also provide viewers with behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony.

Presenters include: Jovan Adepo, Jason Bateman, Emily Blunt, Matt Bomer, Jeff Bridges, Jessie Buckley, Diego Calva, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Paul Dano, Ariana DeBose, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Colin Farrell, Claire Foy, Andrew Garfield, Brendan Gleeson, Stephanie Hsu, Gabriel LaBelle, Eugene Levy, Li Jun Li, Rooney Mara, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal, Jenna Ortega, Ashley Park, Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler, Ke Huy Quan, Adam Scott, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, and Zendaya.

Who Will Be Honored?

Garfield will present Sally Field, who has won two Oscars, three Emmys, two Golden Globes, and one Screen Actors Guild Award, with the 58th SAG Life Achievement Award. They worked together in The Amazing Spider-Man films. This award is the performers union’s highest tribute given annually to an actor for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.