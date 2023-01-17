Sally Field to Be Honored with SAG Life Achievement Award

Sally Field is to be honored with the SAG’s highest tribute, the SAG Life Achievement Award, which will be presented to the Oscar-winning actress at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, streaming live on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday, February 26.

SAG-AFTRA made the announcement on Tuesday, January 17, with the organization’s president Fran Drescher stating, “Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character. I joyfully watched her early career when she portrayed Gidget and the Flying Nun and then, in ever more challenging roles, as Sybil and Norma Rae. She never stopped being extraordinary, including as recently as Winning Time in which she was simply sublime as Jessie Buss.”

“She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity – she just connects,” Drescher continued. “That’s part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career. Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos – just keep doing the work, being as good as you can. Every stage of an actor’s life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working. Sally does not stop and we hope she never does.”

The SAG Life Achievement Award honors the “finest ideals of the acting profession” and will be the latest in a long list of accolades for Field, who has previously won two Oscars, a SAG Award, three Emmys, two BAFTAs, and many more awards and recognitions.

On television, Field is known for her roles in the NBC medical drama ER and the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters. While in film, she is best recognized for her performances in the likes of Forrest Gump, Lincoln, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Hello, My Name is Doris.

More recently, Field appeared in director Michael Showalter’s Spoiler Alert and is set to star opposite Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Rita Moreno in the upcoming comedy 80 for Brady.

SAG Awards 2023, Sunday, February 26, 8 pm et, Netflix YouTube Channel