‘CNN This Morning’ Sees Big Ratings Boost with Don Lemon’s Return

The return of Don Lemon to CNN This Morning following his controversial comments about a “woman’s prime” saw the news morning show double its viewership.

As reported by The Wrap, Wednesday’s (February 22) show, which saw Lemon return to the desk after a brief hiatus, saw an 18.2% uptick in viewers, according to Nielsen data. The episode received 383,700 total viewers and an 11.2% increase in the cable key demographic among adults 25-54, with 75,300 viewers in the demo on average.

This is up from last Wednesday’s pre-controversy show, which drew 324,700 total viewers and 67,300 viewers in the demo.

On last Thursday’s (February 16) show, Lemon and his co-anchors were discussing remarks made by former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, where she stated that politicians over the age of 75 should have to take a mental competency test. Lemon said the 51 year old Haley needed to be careful because she, too, is “not in her prime.”

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry,” he said. “A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s. If you Google ‘when is a woman in her prime,’ it’ll say 20s, 30s and 40s.”

Lemon received immediate backlash for his comments and later apologized on social media. He was absent from the show for the next three episodes, with pre-scheduled days off on Friday and Monday.

Ahead of his return on Wednesday, CNN CEO Chris Licht sent a memo to staff informing them that Lemon would undergo formal training. “I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation,” he said. “He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously.”