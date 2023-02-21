Don Lemon to Return to CNN, Will Also Undergo ‘Formal Training’

Don Lemon is set to return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday, February 22, following his controversial remarks on last Thursday’s show regarding when a woman is “in her prime.”

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, CNN CEO Chris Licht made the announcement in a memo to staff on Monday (Feb 20) night, revealing that the long-time news anchor will be back on the show on Wednesday and will also undergo “formal training.”

“I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously,” Licht said in the memo (via THR).

“It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday,” Licht continued.

There are currently no further details on what exactly the formal training involves.

On last Thursday’s (Feb 16) episode of CNN This Morning, Lemon and his co-anchors were discussing former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and her comments about how politicians over the age of 75 should have to take a mental competency test. Lemon said Haley needed to be careful with her comments as she, too, is “not in her prime.”

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry,” Lemon said. “A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s. If you Google ‘when is a woman in her prime,’ it’ll say 20s, 30s and 40s.”

He later apologized on Twitter and to his co-workers during a daily editorial call at CNN. “The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it,” he tweeted last Thursday. “A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”

Lemon did not appear on Friday’s show, which had already been pre-planned before his comments. He was also absent from Monday’s show, as he had taken the day off for President’s Day.

The reaction on social media to Lemon’s upcoming return has been mixed, to say the least.

“I assume “formal training” means he will be wearing the finest white tie and tails,” quipped one commenter. “Formal Training Course: How to Hate Women Quietly and In Your Head, and Still Make Millions,” wrote another.

“I guess he got his final warning. I’m sure office pools will be started to see how long he can last until he removes the final straw,” tweeted another viewer.

However, others backed Lemon, with one person tweeting, “He didn’t do anything.”

