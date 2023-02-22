Don Lemon Apologizes Again & Returns To CNN as Megyn Kelly Blasts Him

Don Lemon returned to CNN This Morning on Wednesday, February 22, almost a week after he sparked controversy with comments he made regarding when a woman is “in her prime.”

Ahead of his return, the long-time news anchor took to Twitter to offer another apology for his comments. “I appreciate this opportunity to be back on CNN This Morning today,” he tweeted shortly before the show went live. “To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you. I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon.”

Lemon did not address the controversy at the top of Wednesday’s show, as he and his co-anchors went straight into the day’s main news.

It was reported on Tuesday (Feb 21) that Lemon had agreed to participate in “formal training” following his comments. In a memo to staff, CNN CEO Chris Licht wrote, “I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously.”

Some mocked the idea of “formal training,” including broadcaster Megyn Kelly, who tweeted a list of her criticisms against Lemon. “Day 1 of Don Lemon’s “formal training” on how not to be a misogynist. Let’s help!,” the former Fox News host tweeted on Tuesday.

She went on to list eight bullet points, including “Women are not damaged goods when they hit 40,” “Women forgetting a fact do not have “mommy brain.” They’re, um… human,” and “Screaming at your female co-anchor bc she interrupted you to the point where she runs away is considered rude & unprofessional.”

The controversy stemmed from a discussion on last Thursday’s (Feb 16) episode of CNN This Morning. Lemon and his co-anchors were talking about former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and her comments about how politicians over the age of 75 should have to take a mental competency test. Lemon said Haley needed to be careful with her comments as she, too, is “not in her prime.”

Lemon later apologized on social media. “The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it,” he tweeted. “A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”

