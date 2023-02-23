2023 Oscars: Rihanna to Perform ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Rihanna speaks at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

If Rihanna’s amazing Super Bowl halftime show left you wanting more from the music superstar, you’re in luck: She’ll be taking the stage — and on our television screens — again shortly.

Rihanna will perform at the 95th Oscars, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner have announced. The awards show, honoring achievements in film and hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood and air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12.

Rihanna will be singing the Oscar-nominated “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “Lift Me Up,” with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson and lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler, is nominated for Original Song. This is Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination. She is a nine-time Grammy Award winner and has eight multiplatinum albums and 14 singles that reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The other nominations for Original Song are: “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, music and lyric by Diane Warren; “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, music and lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop; “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, music by M.M. Keeravaani and lyric by Chandrabose; and “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski and lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne.

2023 Oscars: The Complete List of Nominees
The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the weeks ahead, so we’ll have to see if all the Original Song nominees join Rihanna.

The music superstar just performed at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 12. Her set included “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl in the World,” “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Pour It Up,” “Wild Thoughts,” “All of the Lights,” “Run This Town,” “Umbrella,” and “Diamonds.” It was also where she revealed she’s pregnant with her second child.

95th Oscars, Sunday, March 12, 8/7c, ABC

