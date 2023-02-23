SAG Awards Announces Ariana DeBose, Jenna Ortega & Aubrey Plaza as Presenters

The 29th SAG Awards is set to take place this Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET, and we now know more presenters who will be handing out trophies on the night.

On Thursday, February 23, the Screen Actors Guild announced the third round of presenters for this year’s ceremony, including Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega, The White Lotus‘ Aubrey Plaza, Euphoria‘s Zendaya, Ozark‘s Jason Bateman, and Schmigadoon!‘s Ariana DeBose, who stole headlines at Sunday’s BAFTAs after her divisive rap performance.

Also added to the lineup are Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Adam Scott (Severance), Amy Poehler (Parks & Recreation), Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol), the ceremony’s executive producer Jon Brockett, and SAF-AFTRA president Fran Drescher.

In addition to presenting, Ortega and Zendaya are also nominated for awards themselves. Ortega is up for Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role as Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series and Zendaya for Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance as Rue in HBO’s Euphoria. Likewise, Bridges and Scott are nominated and will compete against each other in the Male Actor in a Drama Series category.

The new group of presenters join the previously announced Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Caleb McLaughlin, Don Cheadle, Paul Mescal, and Ashley Park. SAG also confirmed that stars from the five films nominated for best cast would be onstage at the ceremony; those films are Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, and Women Talking.

Under the Banner of Heaven star Andrew Garfield will also be on hand to present the SAG Award for lifetime achievement to his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Sally Field.

The ceremony will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California, and can be streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, as well as on Twitter and Facebook.

SAG Awards, Sunday, February 26, 8 pm et, Netflix YouTube Channel