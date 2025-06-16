BritBox is delving back into the world of Agatha Christie, but this time without the guiding hand of Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple’s keen eye. Instead, the streamer is turning its attention to Tommy & Tuppence, bringing the escapades of the dynamic and dashing detective duo to life in a new six-part contemporary drama series.

Written by Phoebe Eclair-Powell, the series follows a married couple who appear in several of Christie’s novels and short stories, taking up detective work for both fun and profit. What sets the couple apart from other Christie protagonists is their ability to age, as the characters are seen in their early 20s when first introduced and age into their 70s in the later novels.

“Christie’s detective duo are witty, sharp, and raring to solve lots and lots of murders whilst asking if they should really be more than just Partners in Crime… To bring Tommy and Tuppence into the 21st Century is truly an honor,” said Phoebe Eclair-Powell.

Here is everything we know so far about Tommy & Tuppence.

Who are Tommy and Tuppence?

Known formally as Thomas Beresford and his wife Prudence, Tommy and Tuppence first appeared in Agatha Christie’s The Secret Adversary (1922). The pair took up detective work as a hobby, hoping to add some excitement to their lives, though the money didn’t hurt.

Together, they appear in five of Christie’s works: the 1922 novel The Secret Adversary, the 1929 short story collection Partners in Crime, the 1941 novel N or M?, the 1968 novel By the Pricking of My Thumbs, and the 1973 novel Postern of Fate.

As a couple, Tuppence is more charming and outgoing, while Tommy has his eye on the ball and can see the facts through the facade.

How did they meet?

Tommy and Tuppence grew up together and remained friends for much of their lives, but it wasn’t until after World War I that they realized their feelings ran deeper.

In the post-war years, both unemployed, they launch a business venture called “The Young Adventurers” and are soon hired to track down Jane Finn, a survivor of the RMS Lusitania sinking who is believed to have vanished with secret government documents.

As they work together on the case, their bond deepens, and the pair eventually fall in love and marry.

In the new series, Tommy and Tuppence’s romance will be probably updated for the modern era, so the way they meet and the circumstances surrounding their relationship will likely be reimagined to suit a more contemporary setting.

Who plays Tommy and Tuppence?

Casting has yet to be confirmed, but Tommy and Tuppence are no strangers to the small screen.

In 2015, the BBC adaptation of Partners in Crime starred David Walliams as Tommy and Jessica Raine as Tuppence. The 2006 version of By the Pricking of My Thumbs featured Anthony Andrews and Greta Scacchi in the lead roles. Earlier, in 1983, Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime aired on ITV with James Warwick and Francesca Annis portraying the iconic duo.

When will Tommy & Tuppence air?

No premiere date is set as of yet, but filming will begin later this year.

Tommy & Tuppence, TBA, BritBox