You might want to save those DVR recordings or plan for an HBO Max binge in the next year because it doesn’t look like House of the Dragon is going to be back with its second season anytime soon.

Production has just started, and HBO and HBO Max content CEO Casey Bloys told Variety that 2024 “is a good guess” for when the new episodes will begin to air and hit streaming. He used those same words regarding the likelihood that the drama won’t make the 2024 Emmys eligibility period (closing on May 31), meaning it could very well be a summer show. (This is consistent with previous comments from Bloys in October 2022.)

That could mean that there could be two years between the two seasons’ premieres. (The drama was renewed after just one episode.) Season 1 premiered on August 21, 2022, and the finale aired on October 23. At the 2023 Golden Globes, it won for Best Television Series — Drama and Emma D’Arcy was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama.

But what about the other possible Game of Thrones spinoffs that we’ve heard about? Bloys is looking at quality, not quantity, when it comes to the world created by George R.R. Martin.

“Remember to get House of the Dragon following up from Game of Thrones, we developed a lot of shows, shot a pilot, developed a bunch of scripts and we got House of the Dragon,'” the HBO and HBO Max content CEO said. “To do that again is going to take the same amount of effort. You have to develop a lot of things, try things. You never know what’s going to work. So we’re currently doing that. I’m not opposed to any number of shows. There’s probably a natural limit to how many fans want, but I’m open to any as long as we feel really good about the scripts and the prospects for a series.”

In December 2022, Martin provided an update on his blog about other Game of Thrones series — ones in various stages of development include The Sea Snake, about HOTD‘s Lord Corlys Velaryon, 10,000 Ships about the founder of Dorne, Princess Nymeria, The Tales of Dunk and Egg following Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen, and an untitled Jon Snow project.

“Some of those are moving faster than others,” he wrote. “None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf.” He’d noted that recent changes at HBO Max did have an impact.

Let’s just hope that Season 2 is worth the wait.

House of the Dragon, Season 2, TBA, HBO and HBO Max