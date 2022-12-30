George R.R. Martin Says a Couple of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff Projects ‘Have Been Shelved’

HBO aired its first Game of Thrones spinoff earlier this year, the Targaryen-based prequel House of the Dragon, but the future of further spinoffs remains up in the air.

A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin opened up about the franchise’s future in his latest blog post, revealing that the recent changes at HBO Max have had an impact. Martin noted that he is currently working on the second season of House of the Dragon but also said other spinoff projects are in various stages of development.

“Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development,” he explained. “None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly.”

It was previously reported that several potential spinoffs were in the works, including The Sea Snake, about House of the Dragon character Lord Corlys Velaryon; 10,000 Ships, focusing on the founder of Dorne, Princess Nymeria; The Tales of Dunk and Egg, which follows Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen during their early adventures; and an untitled Jon Snow project.

Martin’s comments about the changes at HBO Max come after months of restructuring and layoffs within Warner Bros. Discovery. The streaming service has canceled and removed numerous films and television series in recent weeks, including the likes of Westworld, Minx, The Nevers, Raised By Wolves, and more.

Outside of HBO and Game of Thrones, Martin confirmed he is working on a Wild Cards television series for Peacock, based on his popular book series of the same name. And, of course, he assured fans that he hasn’t forgotten about Winds of Winter, his planned sixth novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire series.