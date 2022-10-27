‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Won’t Premiere in 2023

Lisa Lagace
Emma D'Arcy in 'House of the Dragon' Season 1
HBO

House of the Dragon

Fans of HBO‘s House of the Dragon might become mad Targaryen kings and queens upon learning they will have to wait well over a year for another season of the hit Game of Thrones prequel.

HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told Vulture that the series will return “sometime in ’24.”

“We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

Steve Toussaint and Eve Best in 'House of the Dragon' Season 1

The finale was HBO’s largest audience since the Game of Thrones finale, so they are certainly keen to take the time needed to do the next season justice.

HBO wasn’t sure that the series would reach the same heights that its predecessor did, so the unequivocal success of Season 1 has been a shock to those in charge. “Was I anxious? I’ve been anxious since the development process,” Bloys noted.

Showrunner Ryan Condal also gave fans something to look forward to, noting that the at times frustrating time jumps will come to an end in Season 2.

“I will say, as a reward to our wonderful audience for following us through all the time jumps and recasts, they are done,” he said. “We tell the story in real-time from here forward.”

Some fans were decidedly upset to lose their favorite actors from the series as frequent time jumps in Season 1 required recasts.

While nothing is set in stone yet in terms of a premiere date, Bloys did confirm that there is no chance the series will be returning in 2023.

