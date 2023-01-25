Savannah Chrisley Shares Update as Parents Begin Prison Sentence: ‘My Life is Falling Apart’

Reality star Savannah Chrisley has spoken out for the first time since her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, began their prison sentences on Tuesday, January 17.

“Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole and for each of us individually,” she said on the latest episode of the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast. “We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for somewhat, you know, for a little bit of time, for the foreseeable future, and that was really, really, really tough.”

Todd and Julie reported to prison last week to begin their combined 19 years behind bars after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud last June. Todd is serving 12 years at the Federal Correctional Institution Pensacola in Florida, while Julie is serving seven years at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.

Savannah revealed that she hadn’t filmed a podcast since her parents reported to prison and that this week’s episode had been recorded on January 12, her mother’s birthday. However, she provided a newly recorded intro before the episode to explain the situation and share her current mindset.

“The podcast that’s going to be airing today, that you’re watching, was filmed prior to my life falling apart,” she explained. “It may seem happy-go-lucky and, during that time, I think it’s because there was a lot of hope that was had. And I wasn’t faced with the reality of the situation.”

“So I just kinda wanted to throw this in there, to address that, because I know a lot of people are gonna be like, ‘Whoa, what is this?’ and this was kinda pre-life falling apart,” she continued. “And, now, podcasts that I do going forward will be post.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star said that future episodes will include conversations with her family members to check in on how they’re doing. These new episodes will begin next week, starting with “a very intense one-on-one podcast with myself kind of giving an update where my life is at, where things stand, how the kiddos are, Nanny, all of the above, so… and give an update on my parents.”

“I’m really, I’m really looking forward to giving that update because I’ve seen God work in the craziest of circumstances,” she added.