Todd & Julie Chrisley Report to Begin Their Prison Sentences

Meaghan Darwish
3 Comments
Julie and Todd Chrisley in 'Chrisley Knows Best'
©USA Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

Chrisley Knows Best

 More

Todd and Julie Chrisley are reporting to prison to begin serving their long-term sentences.

According to TMZ, the couple turned themselves over for lockup at two separate locations. Todd reportedly arrived at FPC Pensacola in Florida to start his 12-year stint at the minimum security prison camp. Meanwhile, his wife Julie arrived at the Lexington, Kentucky, located federal prison known as Federal Medical Center Lexington.

The reality stars who previously featured in USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best were sentenced at the end of November 2022, learning Todd would serve 12 years and Julie would be locked-up for seven years. In addition to their prison time, Julie and Todd will each serve 16 months of probation following the case where a jury found the couple guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud.

Julie and Todd Chrisley in 'Chrisley Knows Best'

(Credit: Annette Brown / ©USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection)

Caught falsifying documents to obtain millions of dollars in bank loans, Julie and Todd reportedly concealed millions from the IRS, which was made during their time on Chrisley Knows Best.

Along with Todd and Julie, their accountant Peter Tarantino was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and willfully filing false tax returns. Compared to the Chrisleys, Tarantino will serve a small three years behind bars.

Following their sentencing in November, Julie and Todd attempted to appeal the ruling, but the judge denied their request, leading to their latest step in the legal process of reporting to prison.

Todd Chrisley to Give 'No Holds Bar Interview' Before Prison
Related

Todd Chrisley to Give 'No Holds Bar Interview' Before Prison

Prior to their lockup, Julie rang in her 50th birthday with her family and received a sweet social media tribute from daughter Savannah Chrisley.

Let us know what you think of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s sentencing in the comments section below, and stay tuned for any updates regarding the reality duo.

Chrisley Knows Best - USA Network

Chrisley Knows Best where to stream

Chrisley Knows Best

Julie Chrisley

Todd Chrisley

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Most Upsetting Netflix Cancellation Ever
1
What Is Netflix’s Most Upsetting Series Cancellation So Far?
Night Court cast - John Larroquette, Markie Post, Richard Moll, Harry Anderson, Charlie Robinson
2
With ‘Night Court’ Returning, Where’s the Rest of the Original Cast?
Iain Armitage in 'Young Sheldon' Season 6
3
Ask Matt: Growing Pains for ‘Sheldon’
Yogesh Raut loses on Jeopardy!
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Yogesh Raut Hits Back At Allegations He’s a ‘Bad Sport’
Matt Czuchry, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Steven Culp in 'The Resident'
5
How’s Betz Doing Post-Transplant in ‘The Resident’ Finale Sneak Peek?