Don Lemon Absent From ‘CNN This Morning’ After ‘Unacceptable’ Comments

CNN This Morning looked a little different on Friday (February 17) as Don Lemon was conspicuously absent, the day after he made tone-deaf comments about women in their 50s not being “in their prime.”

Lemon’s comments came during a discussion about politician Nikki Haley and her belief that politicians over 75 need “mental competency tests.” On Thursday’s episode, Lemon said Haley, 51, needed to be careful because “[she] isn’t in her prime,” adding, “Sorry, when a woman is in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

CNN This Morning co-host Poppy Harlow took issue with Lemon’s remarks and, according to the New York Post, walked off the set for a “well-timed” bathroom break.

Harlow was also absent from Friday’s show, though that’s because she is on location in Salt Lake City, where she is covering the NBA All-Star weekend. The episode started with a short clip of Harlow on location, where she interviewed the likes of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith.

As for those in the studio, regular co-host Kaitlan Collins was joined by Audie Cornish, a former National Public Radio journalist. “Don has the day off,” Collins said at the top of the show, though did not elaborate any further nor did she touch on Thursday’s blow-up.

“Poppy, as you can see, is in Utah for the NBA All-Star Game, so we’ll get to that and much more in a moment,” Collins continued.

According to The Daily Beast, Lemon apologized for his comments during an editorial call on Friday. “I’m sorry I don’t mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone,” he said. “What I said came out wrong, and I wish I hadn’t said it. I believe women of any age can do anything they set their minds to. The people I am closest to in this organization are women.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht also spoke on the daily call, saying Lemon’s remarks were “unacceptable and unfair and a huge distraction.”

“When I make a mistake. I own it, and I own this one as well. I understand why you are upset and disappointed,” Lemon continued before adding, “I’m going to continue to be who I am.”