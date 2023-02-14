‘On Patrol: Live’ Renewed For 90 Episodes At Reelz

On Patrol: Live has got the green light for an additional 90 episodes at Reelz, extending the run of the hit documentary series through January 2024. The show serves as a spiritual successor to A&E’s Live PD, which was dropped by the network in June 2020.

“The growth Reelz experienced in 2022 was remarkable by any measure. Since the July 22 premiere of On Patrol: Live, our audience has increased every month, and we expect that trend to continue into 2023 and beyond,” said Reelz CEO Stan E. Hubbard. “On Patrol: Live viewers come together to create a massive, engaged audience for three amazing hours every Friday and Saturday night.”

According to the network, On Patrol: Live brought Reelz to new heights in 2022 with audience increases of 270% in primetime among the Adult 25-54 demographic, making it the fastest-growing cable network of the year. For both Friday and Saturday nights, premiere telecasts of On Patrol: Live made it the #1 regularly scheduled cable program among the same demo. In 2022, an estimated 3.85 million viewers, including Live+7, watched the program each week,

The show has also trended in Twitter’s top 5 every weekend since its premiere, says Reelz. Twice reaching the #1 trending topic, garnering the series more than 4 billion Twitter impressions to date.

On Patrol: Live showcases live news-gathering protocols as its more than 50 cameras document for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol. Series host and Executive Producer Dan Abrams, alongside Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin (ret.) and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson provide minute-by-minute live analysis and context, offering viewers a unique insight into the experiences of the men and women of law enforcement appearing on the show.

On Patrol: Live is produced by Half Moon Pictures for Reelz and executive produced by Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D’Agostino, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro, and Dan Abrams.

On Patrol: Live, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 pm-12 am ET, Reelz