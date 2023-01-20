Major League Wrestling Finds a New Home on Reelz

Reelz is stepping into the ring as the digital cable and satellite television network has been announced as the new home of Major League Wrestling (MLW), the “hybrid wrestling” promotion based in New York.

MLW will debut on Reelz on February 7 at 10 pm ET with a new weekly primetime series, MLW Underground Wrestling. The show promises “a new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans,” featuring a diverse mix of top athletes, including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, Jacob Fatu, and John Hennigan.

The first episode features a clash of the titans as Hammerstone faces off against ex-NFL player EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing match for the World Championship. Also set to appear across the first show are “The Certified G” Real1, the Bomaye Fight Club, and Mance Warner.

Immediately following the debut of MLW Underground Wrestling, at 11 pm ET, Reelz will premiere the classic MLW Battle RIOT IV, the special supercard event that took place on June 24, 2022. More archive MLW events will follow the new series each week.

“Major League Wrestling is for a new generation of fans and we’re thrilled to bring our viewers a ringside view with exciting nights at the fights,” said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at REELZ. “With the strong response from our viewers to several REELZ originals celebrating the extraordinary lives and careers of professional wrestlers, we’re stepping into the ring to bring them new Major League Wrestling events every week.”

MLW was founded in 2002 by former WWE writer Court Bauer, primarily running events in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company closed its doors in 2004 before returning in 2011 as a podcast network, producing content related to the wrestling industry. Then, in 2017, MLW returned to presenting its own shows and secured a television deal with beIN Sports.

“Wrestling has never been hotter and MLW Underground Wrestling will deliver a weekly adrenaline rush when we join the REELZ roster February 7,” added MLW CEO Court Bauer. “The extraordinary growth and success of REELZ with its line-up of must-see programming is a perfect fit for MLW.”

MLW Underground Wrestling, Premieres, Tuesday, February 7, 10 pm ET, Reelz