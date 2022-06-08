‘Live PD’ to Return to Television on Reelz as ‘On Patrol: Live’

It’s been almost two years since Live PD was canceled on A&E, but it appears that the former hit is finding new life over at Reelz.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the show will return under a new title on the cable network which has reportedly made a multi-year commitment to produce and air new episodes. Formerly known as Live PD, the new episodes will be presented under the title On Patrol: Live.

The show is expected to arrive this summer, airing Friday and Saturday nights as the series follows police officers on patrol in real-time across different U.S. cities. Dan Abrams is also back to host the show with upcoming episodes set to feature new elements.

Among some of the changes, viewers can anticipate civilian ride-alongs as well as the addition of law enforcement vet Curtis Wilson who previously served as a contributor on the A&E version. This time around, Wilson will sit in as a full-time commentator.

Live PD debuted in 2016 and ran for several seasons before its cancellation in June 2020 which was sparked following mass protests in response to police brutality after the death of George Floyd in May 2020. Before the show’s abrupt pause, it had initially been picked up for an additional 160 episodes at A&E.

Ultimately, A&E and Big Fish Entertainment decide to stop production. “This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” A&E’s statement from 2020 read. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

This isn’t the first show to find a second life after cancellation as Cops found a home on Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation after Paramount Network canceled the long-running hit amid Black Lives Matter protests. Stay tuned for more updates on Live PD‘s new life at Reelz as the show On Patrol: Live takes shape.