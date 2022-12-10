‘On Patrol: Live’ Helps Find Two Missing Teenagers in One Week

Two teens whose disappearances were covered in the “Missing” segment of the Reelz docuseries On Patrol: Live have been found, and they were reunited with their families one day apart.

As Reelz reported in a press release, 13-year-old Kylee Chandler from Lexington County, SC, was found and reunited with her family on Thursday, December 1. And 18-year-old Kamaria Johnson from Radcliff, KY, was returned to her mother on Friday, December 2.

Since July,On Patrol: Live, hosts Dan Abrams, Sean Larkin, and Curtis Wilson have been sharing details of disappearances in “Missing” segments of the show, which air in collaboration with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Black and Missing Foundation (BAMFI). Kylee was a subject of “Missing” subject in November, while Johnson’s segment aired in the show’s season premiere in July.

“It’s unprecedented to have two missing children whose cases were featured on the show recovered in the same week,” said Angeline Hartmann, the NCMEC’s director of communications. “Whether from a viewer tip or through media exposure that’s generated as a result of the show, we know that OPL is a catalyst to bringing home our missing kids and is a big part of the work we do at NCMEC.”

Johnson went missing in May 2021 in Meade County, KY, and told local Fox affiliate WDRB that she was fleeing her abusive father. “I had to save myself,” she said. “And I feel really guilty about it, but I just couldn’t do it, and it was just a lot to deal with, and no one was listening to me.”

After leaving home, Johnson headed to Memphis, TN. “I was still intensely in survival mode, but it was definitely safer than the situation that I was in,” she added.

As for Kaylee, she vanished after leaving home on September 16, but the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department tweeted on Thursday that she had been located and was safe.

Reelz notes that three other “Missing” segment subjects have been found, including 6-year-old Jorge Morales from Miami, FL, and 14-year-old Devon Hester from Philadelphia, PA.

“The OPL segments have provided additional, much needed awareness and exposure of our cases, which is vital in helping us solve them and reuniting missing individuals with their families,” BAMFI founders Natalie Wilson and Derrica Wilson said in the press release.

Added On Patrol: Live executive producer John Zito, “These ‘Missing’ segments are so important to all of us who work on OPL and we are proud to be able to provide a platform that harnesses the energy of OP Nation in a way that can help reunite missing persons with their loved ones.”

