Survivor castaway Daniel “Dan” Rengering steps in as guest analyst on August 15 and August 16 of On Patrol: Live. The S.W.A.T. team member from Gainesville will join host Dan Abrams and expert Captain Tom Rizzo as the hit REELZ series takes viewers along with police officers on patrol from departments across the country. And when it’s live and in real time, anything can happen.

Reality show fans may remember Rengering from Survivor: David vs. Goliath. During Season 37, he came out of the gate strong, finding two hidden immunity idols and even igniting a showmance with Kara Kay. However, in the end, the latter didn’t last, and he was voted out 11th after Carl Boudreaux played the Idol Nullifier in an unexpected twist of fate. The 35-year-old continued to put himself out there in the years since with modeling gigs, hosting Pop Wrapped TV, and even cowriting the book Fresh Pursuit.

Rengering also built up his career over the last decade in law enforcement. He’ll bring that experience to the On Patrol: Live panel. The series’ more than 50 cameras follow officers as they respond to calls. The in-studio team simultaneously lends their own minute-by-minute analysis and insight to what unfolds.

Before Survivor fame, Rengering went viral in 2017 along with two others from the Gainesville Police Department. Their social media selfie while helping with the Hurricane Irma aftermath recovery earned them the “hot cops” distinction. These days, the family man keeps a relatively low profile, aside from posting workout and modeling shots on Instagram. On Patrol Live was renewed in January for an additional 90 episodes through the start of 2026. The extended deal also included the spin-off On Patrol: First Shift.

Here, Rengering opens up about going back to work after Survivor and what to expect on OPL.

What does it mean for you to be part of On Patrol Live?

I’m extremely excited to join the OPL team in the studio this Friday and Saturday. As someone who has worked in law enforcement for some time, I feel like this is a series that actually shows viewers what’s going on and what officers encounter on a daily and nightly basis. It’s a really cool opportunity for me to blend my background in law enforcement with my experience on TV.

What led you to a career in law enforcement?

I grew up loving superheroes and those stories, and while I may not have superpowers, to me, a career in law enforcement was the next best thing. I have the privilege of helping people in my community by doing work that not everyone is willing or able to do, and I love the job.

How did life change going back to work after Survivor? How often are you recognized while working? Any specific instance you can reference?

I’d say the biggest change to my everyday life after Survivor is that I can’t stand the rain anymore. It rained every single day when I was on the show, and I’m just over it at this point. It also rains a lot in Florida, so I make sure to carry an umbrella with me every day. I do get recognized at work from time to time; being in a college town, there are a lot of kids that grew up watching Survivor. I remember I was breaking up a party at some point last football season, and while I was in the middle of it, a kid did a double-take and said, “Wait… are you Dan from Survivor?”

Would you do Survivor again?

Whenever Jeff Probst wants to give me a call!

On Patrol: Live, August 15 and 16, 9/8c, REELZ (Streams on Peacock and via REELZ+)