‘Carnival Row’ to End With Season 2 on Prime Video — Here’s When It Premieres (VIDEO)

Prime Video has revealed the premiere date for the final season of Carnival Row, which is set to debut on February 17, 2023, with ten episodes and a weekly release. The streaming service also debuted a first-look trailer and key art.

The second and final trailer of Carnival Row “picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Orlando Bloom), investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension,” according to Prime Video.

“Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.”

Carnival Row is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson (Marvel’s Daredevil), Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets), Sarah Byrd (The Alienist), Jim Dunn (Haven), Sam Ernst (Haven), Wesley Strick (The Man in the High Castle), and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim).

Beacham’s A Killing on Carnival Row, on which the project is based, appeared in the first installment of The Black List, an annual “best screenplay” survey created in 2005.

Carnival Row, Final Season Premiere, Friday, February 17, 2023, Amazon Prime Video

