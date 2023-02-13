Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Remembered at Star-Studded Celebration of Life Service

Friends and family came together on Saturday, February 12, to celebrate the life of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the beloved dancer and TV personality who died by suicide on December 13 at age 40.

According to People, Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker Boss, hosted the event, which was attended by the couple’s children, friends, fellow artists, and celebrity stars. The event was described as a “celebration,” featuring dancing, prayers, and speakers sharing fond memories of the late performer.

Ellen DeGeneres was one of those speakers who paid tribute to Stephen, who served as a repeated guest host and co-executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Comedians Wayne Brady and Loni Love also shared their happy memories of So You Think You Can Dance runner-up.

Singers Mickey Guyton and Andy Grammer also performed at the event, while dance icon Debbie Allen introduced a touching video tribute.

Other guests in attendance included Dancing With the Stars‘ Derek Hough, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, the Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin, several So You Think You Can Dance stars, including Wade Robson, and the entire cast and crew of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Speaking at the event, Allison said of her late husband, “He was the light. He chose love, grace, and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated.”

Allison also promoted the Move with Kindness Foundation, which was set up on behalf of her and the couple’s children to support mental health initiatives. As reported by People, those in attendance were given “Move with Kindness” wristbands and invited to donate to the organization.

Stephen’s first taste of fame came as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project, but his real breakout came as runner-up on Season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2008. He would go on to join The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ, eventually landing a permanent role and becoming a co-exec producer in 2020.