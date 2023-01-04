Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Three weeks after Stephen “tWitch” Boss died at the age of 40, his funeral has taken place.

Boss’ “close family” members attended a “small and intimate funeral” on January 4 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. There is “a larger celebration of life ceremony” with “close friends and the people who Stephen considered his family” planned for a later date. No further details have been released about that.

Boss died by suicide on December 13 and is survived by his wife Allison Holker Boss and their three children, Zaia, Maddox, and Weslie. His wife said in a statement to People after his death, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss first became known for competing on So You Think You Can Dance, coming in second his first season (the fourth) in 2008. He and his wife both participated in Season 7 in 2010. He would later go on to be a judge for Season 17. Boss started as a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014, becoming an executive producer in 2020. He was with the show until it ended in 2022.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote in a tribute on social media following news of Boss’ passing. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Boss’ other TV credits included The Real Dirty Dancing, The Hip-Hop Nutcracker (alongside his wife), Modern Family, and Bones. He also appeared in films such as Blades of Glory, Hairspray, multiple Step Up movies, and Magic Mike XXL as a dancer.