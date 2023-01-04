Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Three weeks after Stephen “tWitch” Boss died at the age of 40, his funeral has taken place.

Boss’ “close family” members attended a “small and intimate funeral” on January 4 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. There is “a larger celebration of life ceremony” with “close friends and the people who Stephen considered his family” planned for a later date. No further details have been released about that.

Boss died by suicide on December 13 and is survived by his wife Allison Holker Boss and their three children, Zaia, Maddox, and Weslie. His wife said in a statement to People after his death, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss first became known for competing on So You Think You Can Dance, coming in second his first season (the fourth) in 2008. He and his wife both participated in Season 7 in 2010. He would later go on to be a judge for Season 17. Boss started as a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014, becoming an executive producer in 2020. He was with the show until it ended in 2022.

8 Memorable Performances From Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on 'SYTCYD'
Related

8 Memorable Performances From Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on 'SYTCYD'

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote in a tribute on social media following news of Boss’ passing. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Boss’ other TV credits included The Real Dirty Dancing, The Hip-Hop Nutcracker (alongside his wife), Modern Family, and Bones. He also appeared in films such as Blades of Glory, Hairspray, multiple Step Up movies, and Magic Mike XXL as a dancer.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julia Roberts in 'Finding Your Roots' Season 9
1
Julia Roberts Reacts to Her Family’s Connection to Slavery on ‘Finding Your Roots’
Jessica Lucas and Matt Czuchry in 'The Resident'
2
‘The Resident’: What’s Next for Conrad & Billie After That Kiss? (RECAP)
Eric Allan Kramer, John Goodman, Emma Kenney, and William H. Macy in 'The Conners'
3
‘The Conners’ Reveals Returning ‘Roseanne’ Character (PHOTOS)
Jeremy Renner
4
Jeremy Renner Speaks Out, Shares First Photo Since Snow Plow Accident
Ryan Eggold in 'New Amsterdam'
5
Helen’s Return Leads Max to Make a Major Decision on ‘New Amsterdam’