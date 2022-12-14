Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: ‘Ellen’ DJ, ‘SYTYCD’ Alum Was 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40. The longtime DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and So You Think You Can Dance alum/judge died by suicide.

The dancer’s wife, fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in a statement to People. They share three young children. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, Boss’s death is still pending additional investigation.

