Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: ‘Ellen’ DJ, ‘SYTYCD’ Alum Was 40

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40. The longtime DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and So You Think You Can Dance alum/judge died by suicide.

The dancer’s wife, fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in a statement to People. They share three young children. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, Boss’s death is still pending additional investigation.

More to come on this developing story…

Stephen "tWitch" Boss

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Nicole Maines - 'Supergirl' Episode 100
1
Nicole Maines Brings ‘Supergirl’s Dreamer to ‘The Flash’
Ken Jennings
2
‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Tournament of Champions
Elizabeth Mitchell in 'The Santa Clauses'
3
Elizabeth Mitchell Fights Giant Nutcrackers in ‘The Santa Clauses’ Finale Preview
Mike 'Gabler' Gabler, Karla Cruz Godoy, Jesse Lopez, Cassidy Clark, and Owen Knight in 'Survivor' Season 43 Episode 13 finale
4
‘Survivor’ Frontrunner Jesse Falls Behind in Finale Sneak Peek
Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2
5
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Teases Mother-Daughter Drama in Season 2 Trailer