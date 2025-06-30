The BBC has promised Call the Midwife “isn’t going anywhere” after reports emerged claiming the popular period drama had been canceled and wouldn’t be returning after its upcoming 15th season.

Last Wednesday (June 25), the U.K.’s Daily Star reported that Call the Midwife, which airs on PBS in the U.S. and follows midwives working in London during the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, would be coming to a close after Season 15. However, the BBC later released a statement denying those reports.

“In case you’ve heard any reports to the contrary this morning… The BBC would like to reassure fans that Call The Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come,” the BBC Press Office X account wrote on Thursday (June 26).

The statement continued, “As previously announced, there are two Christmas specials, a new series, a film and prequel series, before a sixteenth series in due course. Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere!”

As announced back in May, Call the Midwife will air a two-part Christmas special, set in Hong Kong and London’s Poplar district, later this year. This will be followed by eight new hour-long episodes set in the East End, coming to the BBC and PBS in early 2026.

In addition, a prequel series set in Poplar during World War Two is scheduled to go into production in 2026, as well as a Call the Midwife film set overseas in 1972 featuring iconic characters from the TV show.

The show’s creator and writer, Heidi Thomas, said in a statement, “The opening of new doors at Nonnatus House feels profoundly emotional, and yet just right. I have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will.”

Speaking on the prequel, Thomas added, “But having wept, laughed, and raged my way from 1957 to 1971, I found myself yearning to delve into the deeper past. The Blitz years in the East End were extraordinary – filled with loss, togetherness, courage and joy. The bombs fell, the babies kept on coming, and the Sisters kept on going. There will be so much in the prequel for our wonderful, loyal fans, including the appearance of some familiar (if much younger!) faces.”

She also noted how it felt time for the regular cast of characters to move into an “unfamiliar landscape” for a little while. “The rise in hospital births, and changes in the NHS, have clipped their wings, and this is their chance to take flight and work out what really matters,” Thomas stated. “Whilst the location of the film remains top-secret, I can say it is going to look absolutely fantastic on the big screen!”

