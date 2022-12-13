Sanditon will come to an end with its third and final season early next year as PBS unveils the fan-favorite series’ return date and trailer.

A show that ignited a passionate fanbase will begin its concluding chapter on Sunday, March 19, 2023, with the premiere episode. The show will also stream on the same day.

“Sanditon has been an incredibly special series for Masterpiece, and we know it has found its way into the hearts of countless fans,” said executive producer Susanne Simpson in a statement shared by PBS. “While we are sad to say goodbye to the series, we know our audience has a lot to look forward to in this new season.”

As teased in the trailer, above, Austen heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) returns to the titular seaside resort town with fellow returning characters Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke), Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), Tom Parker (Kris Marshall), Mary Parker (Kate Ashfield), Lady Denham (Anne Reid), Edward Denham (Jack Fox), Arthur Parker (Turlough Convery), Lady Susan (Sophie Winkleman), Ralph Starling (Cai Brigden) and many others.

The show also makes way for several new characters that will bring drama, laughter, and romance along with them such as Lady Montrose (Emma Fielding), a quintessential Austen mother, she arrives in Sanditon with one objective, which is to find matches for her children, Lydia (Alice Orr-Ewing) and Lord Henry Montrose (Edward Davis). Meanwhile, Rowleigh Pryce (James Bolam) is a wealthy and curmudgeonly investor who teams up with Tom Parker for the resort’s expansion.

Things will become complicated when he runs into Lady Denham. And the town gets shaken up when Alexander’s charming lawyer brother Samuel Colbourne (Liam Garrigan) pays a visit. Needless to say, this final chapter will be filled with plenty of excitement.

“It’s a thrill to be bringing Sanditon back to audiences for one more trip to the seaside,” Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures Belinda Campbell adds. “This third and final season is full of the heart and joyful spirit that viewers will connect with. Our dedicated fans have been absolutely amazing in their support of the show, and we hope they’ll enjoy the conclusion of Charlotte and Georgiana’s stories.”

Sanditon memorably premiered on PBS in 2020, and despite being canceled at its origin-network itv in the UK, it was saved with a Season 2 and 3 renewal at PBS in 2021. Based on Jane Austen’s final unfinished novel, Sanditon was adapted and created by Andrew Davies and produced by Red Planet Pictures.

Taking Austen’s story in their own creative direction, Justin Young took the helm as lead writer and executive producer for Seasons 2 and 3. Don’t miss the last chapter, catch Sandtion when it returns for Season 3 in 2023 on PBS, and until then, watch the trailer, above.

Sanditon, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, March 19, 2023, 9/8c, PBS