Sarah Jessica Parker & John Corbett Kiss Passionately on Set of ‘And Just Like That…’

Are Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw getting back together? That’s what it looks like based on new photos from the set of And Just Like That… Season 2, which show Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett‘s characters sharing a steamy kiss.

The smooching shots were taken while the Sex and the City spinoff was filming in New York City and later shared on social media by Parker and the show’s official Instagram account.

“This. Is. Not. A. Drill,” Parker wrote in an Instagram post alongside photos of her kissing and embracing Corbett. Similar images were posted on the And Just Like That… page, along with the caption, “And just like that Carrie is back on her tip toes.”

It was revealed back in September that Corbett would be reprising his Sex and the City role for the HBO Max revival. His character originally appeared as the love interest of Carrie in the third and fourth seasons of Sex and the City and also appeared in the movie, Sex and the City 2.

Speaking about Corbett’s return earlier this week, Parker told Extra, “It’s so nice. It’s so happy. He brings a lot of joy. He’s a kind of preternaturally happy person, and he’s so excited to be back.”

And while she didn’t give much away about what to expect, she did state, “It’s an amazing storyline that Michael Patrick King [exec producer] and the writers have sorted out… and I think will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him.”

Fans and fellow celebs were definitely excited about the news, especially after Parker shared the smooching photos. Gwyneth Paltrow commented on Parker’s Instagram post, writing, “NO WAYYYYYY,” while Bravo’s Andy Cohen said, “I’m freaking.”

Actress and The Chi creator Lena Waithe wrote, “Please don’t play with our emotions like this on a Thursday,” while comedian Lauren Lapkus simply added, “OMFG.”

The second season of And Just Like That… is expected to premiere later this year. Season 1 is currently streaming on HBO Max.

And Just Like That…, Season 2, TBA, HBO Max